Lucas Gage
Bullet Points: The Kennedy Assassinations
Two years ago, I watched Israel and the Assassinations of the Kennedy Brothers, a documentary produced by French author and history, Laurent Guyénot…
18 hrs ago
Lucas Gage
Bullet Points: The Kennedy Assassinations
Why I Call Them Demons
Since Hamas’ Oct.
Sep 18
Lucas Gage
Why I Call Them Demons
The Method to my "Madness"
Let’s be real: You either hate me or you love me—this is the feedback I see on the Internet from different people.
Sep 15
Lucas Gage
The Method to my "Madness"
On the Denial of Everything "White"
I’ve noticed a lot of people are going back to same old low-IQ, anti-White talking points I remember encountering over and over again during my…
Sep 14
Lucas Gage
On the Denial of Everything "White"
Why lowercase the "J"?
Some of you may have noticed that a few of my allies and I have been lowercasing the J in the words “Jew,” “Jews,” and “Jewish.” This is not a…
Sep 8
Lucas Gage
Why lowercase the "J"?
To My Fellow Americans
On May 20th 2023, I posted the following on my Twitter:
Sep 5
Lucas Gage
To My Fellow Americans
The Parasite Class
I coined the phrase “Parasite Class” a few years ago to replace the word “elite” and every other word used to describe the people who control our world.
Sep 2
Lucas Gage
The Parasite Class
