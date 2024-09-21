Lucas Gage

Bullet Points: The Kennedy Assassinations
Two years ago, I watched Israel and the Assassinations of the Kennedy Brothers, a documentary produced by French author and history, Laurent Guyénot…
  
Lucas Gage
Why I Call Them Demons
Since Hamas’ Oct.
  
Lucas Gage
4
The Method to my "Madness"
Let’s be real: You either hate me or you love me—this is the feedback I see on the Internet from different people.
  
Lucas Gage
3
On the Denial of Everything "White"
I’ve noticed a lot of people are going back to same old low-IQ, anti-White talking points I remember encountering over and over again during my…
  
Lucas Gage
2
Why lowercase the "J"?
Some of you may have noticed that a few of my allies and I have been lowercasing the J in the words “Jew,” “Jews,” and “Jewish.” This is not a…
  
Lucas Gage
5
To My Fellow Americans
On May 20th 2023, I posted the following on my Twitter:
  
Lucas Gage
1
The Parasite Class
I coined the phrase “Parasite Class” a few years ago to replace the word “elite” and every other word used to describe the people who control our world.
  
Lucas Gage
1
