In the book Goebbels on the Jews, Dr. Thomas Dalton reproduces one of Goebbels’ essays written in Der Angriff — a newspaper Goebbels founded in 1927 — titled The Jew. Perhaps you have seen memes that contain some familiars lines, but have never read the essay in full. It’s a great piece, so I thought it would be useful to reproduce it here, as it also contains some advice on how to deal with jews and their tactics.

I don’t share the works of National Socialist figures to promote them or their ideology, but because they are the only people who have dealt with the jewish question openly and honestly, and in the most complete way, whereas others failed to, thinking it was only a ideological issue, rather than an genetic one.

*** Side note: I highly recommend Dr. Dalton’s book; and if you choose to go buy it, makes sure to use the code “EnGage20” to save 20% off your order. ***

“The Jew”

By Joseph Goebbels

Everything is discussed openly in Germany, and every German claims the right to have an opinion on any and all questions. One is Catholic, the other Protestant; one an employee, the other an employer; a capitalist, a socialist, a democrat, an aristocrat. There is nothing dishonorable about choosing one side or the other of a question. Discussions happen in public, and where matters are unclear or confused, one settles it by argument and counter argument. But there is one problem that is not discussed publicly, one that it is delicate even to mention: the Jewish question. It is taboo in our republic. The Jew is immunized against all dangers: one may call him a scoundrel, parasite, swindler, profiteer, it all runs off him like water off a raincoat. But call him a Jew and you will be astonished at how he recoils, how injured he is, how he suddenly shrinks back: “I’ve been found out.”

This is the quote we are all familiar with.

One cannot defend himself against the Jew. He attacks with lightning speed from his position of safety and uses his abilities to crush any attempt at defense. Quickly he turns the attacker’s charges back on him and the attacker becomes the liar, the troublemaker, the terrorist. Nothing could be more mistaken than to defend oneself. That is just what the Jew wants. He can invent a new lie every day for the enemy to respond to, and the result is that the enemy spends so much time defending himself that he has no time to do what the Jew really fears: to attack. The accused has become the accuser, and loudly he shoves the accuser into the dock. So it always was in the past when a person or a movement fought the Jew. That is what would happen to us as well were we not fully aware of his nature, and if we lacked the courage to draw the following radical conclusions: One cannot fight the Jew by positive means. He is a negative, and this negative must be erased from the German system or he will forever corrupt it. One cannot discuss the Jewish question with the Jews. One can hardly prove to a person that one has the duty to render him harmless. One cannot allow the Jew the same means one would give an honest opponent, for he is no honorable opponent. He will use generosity and nobility only to trap his enemy. The Jew has nothing to say about German questions. He is a foreigner, an alien, who only enjoys the rights of a guest, rights that he always abuses. The so-called religious morality of the Jews is no morality at all, rather an encouragement to betrayal. Therefore, they have no claim to protection from the state. The Jew is not smarter than we are, rather only cleverer and craftier. His system cannot be defeated economically — he follows entirely different moral principles than we do. It can only be broken through political means. A Jew cannot insult a German. Jewish slanders are but badges of honor for a German opponent of the Jews. The more a German person or a German movement opposes the Jew, the more valuable it is. If someone is attacked by the Jews, that is a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted by the Jews, or who is praised by them, is useless and dangerous. The Jew evaluates German questions from the Jewish standpoint. As a result, the opposite of what he says must be true. One must either affirm or reject anti-Semitism. He who defends the Jews harms his own people. One can only be a Jewish lackey or a Jewish opponent. Opposing the Jews is a matter of personal hygiene. These principles give the anti-Jewish movement a chance of success. Only such a movement will be taken seriously by the Jews, only such a movement will be feared by them. The fact that he shouts and complains about such a movement therefore is only a sign that it is right. We are therefore delighted that we are constantly attacked in the Jewish gazettes. They may shout about terror. We answer with Mussolini’s familiar words: “Terror? Never! It is social hygiene. We take these individuals out of circulation just as a doctor does to a bacterium.

Sound Familiar?

The more I read Goebbels’ work, the more I feel like I’m reading my own. I don’t say this to toot my own horn or compare myself to the man: Goebbels was a very educated person, attending five different universities and earning his PhD, after years of studying literature and philosophy; I’m just a man with a high school diploma, with four years in the Marine Corps, doing two tours in Iraq, who is a college drop out that didn’t feel like finishing his last semester to get his AA. But I do have a PhD in jewish supremacy, which comes from studying and interacting with jews for the last 12 years.

Don’t you find it fascinating that just by interacting with the jews, two unrelated people living in different times can come to the same conclusions about them? I just started reading his work, so my insights on the jewish problem were not influenced by him until recently, and must have emerged from some kind of ancestral, Roman instinct that laid dormant within me, only coming forward when I noticed the patterns.

It is obvious our common enemy considers me a threat, for if I were not, they wouldn’t have gone to such great lengths to try and silence me by using cyber and domestic terrorism. And who am I but a person on the Internet telling the truth? I have zero political or financial power to do them any harm, so what are they afraid of?

The realty is, it’s not me that they are afraid of but the truth that I speak, which many people have known before our time. And like those men before me, it’s my duty to bring that truth to the rest of humanity, and do so unapologetically and without fear. This is what worries them, because a population who does not fall for their lies and does not fear their wrath, will be freed from their supremacy. Thus, those of us who want to rid ourselves of this parasite, have the duty to speak the truth no matter what the costs, until he is removed from power and our people are freed from his tyranny.

Now I ask you, my fellow Gentile: with the knowledge you now have about this enemy, will you do your part, or will you sit there in silence?

All My Links