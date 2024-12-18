The answer: Yes and No.

If “anti-Semite” means that I hate every single jewish person on this planet, then no, I am not an anti-Semite. The only jews I do hate, are those who intentionally wage war against me and my people. As for the “normie jews” who are not involved in any malicious plot to harm us: I don’t trust them, nor do I want anything to do with them. This is because jews have proven themselves to be extremely tribal, always putting jewry above all things, which we have seen them do for thousands of years. I’ve personally seen this happen every single time over the 12 years I’ve been interacting with them.

Although these types of jews may not intentionally try to harm me or my people, they are extremely arrogant and completely insufferable. Such types don’t need to directly promote jewish supremacy, because they defend and reinforce it with their identity, which causes them to push for “hate speech” laws, be offended by everything we value, and promote ideologies and policies that are harmful to us and our communities. I have yet to see a single group of jews actively trying to end jewish supremacy for our benefit, by working to destroy all the harmful machinations jews uses to conquer us. So, what good are they to us? — No good.

As I’ve stated over and over throughout the years, I have no desire to hurt jews, nor see them get hurt, and yet, they all continue to lie and say I am a “violent anti-Semite,” when I’ve never engaged in an act of violence against any jew in my life. This is a perfect example of how “normie jews” reinforce jewish supremacist narratives without having to be involved in some conspiracy; it is simply in their nature to attack anyone they perceive as a threat with libelous and slanderous claims, without caring, whatsoever, that those claims are false, and never correcting themselves should they be proven to be false to them.

How Could I Not Be?

For years, I’ve been called an “anti-Semite” and “jew-hater,” but I always reminded the accuser and my audience that I am neither; that I was only looking to get the “bad jews,” so we can all live in peace. However, after the recent attempts on my life, and mass-harassment campaign against me and my family, I’ve decided I will no longer defend myself from either accusations, for I have every right to dislike, hate, and want nothing to do with these people.

In fact, here’s a list of what they’ve done to me since Oct 7th, 2023:

Constantly have and continue to defame me for the last 12 years;

Impersonated me and my wife to spread false rumors;

Pirated my book and told people to download it for free;

De-platformed me from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, and Linktree;

De-platformed me from Buy Me a Coffee, Ko-Fi, Venmo, Cash App, Zelle, Square, and Stripe;

Sent the Brick PD, State PD, and NJ DHSOP to my house based on false reports of suicide, homicide, arson, domestic violence, and plotting to commit terrorism;

Used the VA Crisis Hotline to swat me nine times in four days;

Called the Brick PD saying they would shoot up my house and kill my family; then called back and cursed them out;

Sent death and rape threats to me, my wife, my children (9 and 4), and other family members, via phone calls, texts, emails, and DMs;

Harassed me and my family with 20+ unpaid pizzas and food deliveries;

Send me jewish products via Amazon — which I destroyed in protest.

Sent me random items from Door Dash multiple times;

Got the US Post Office to harass me, by ordering 16 crates of cardboard boxes I did not order, stacked across my driveway;

Harassed me by sending utility companies, plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, cleaning ladies, and contractors for services I did not request;

Got me suspended off X, twice, based on the claim of “incitement of violence” which I never did ( I would’ve been arrested if true).

Got the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to repeat the false incitement of violence claim, twice, which in turn led to further attacks on me and my family;

Used local jewish media to repeat these false claims to the public and community apps;

Attacked my bookstore by placing 40k orders with stolen credit cards, amounting to $140k in fraud to get my processor to stop doing business with me;

Doxxed my home address on X several times;

Doxxed my Social Security Number on X and Rumble several times;

LA-based jewish Lawyer, Ronald Richards, offered cash to anyone who would harass and photograph me in person at Aria Casino, where Dan Bilzerian comped a room for me to stay at under his name;

Put me on a terror watchlist for exercising my 1st Amendment rights;

Created a Wikipedia page defaming me based on false narratives, and painting jews as the victims.

During and after all this, not one jewish person told any of the jews laughing at, cheering on, and engaging in these attacks, to stop; nor did any jews offer legal assistance to get the “bad ones”; nor did any of the jewish NGOs make statements that this behavior was unacceptable, and would be punished within their community.

Can any of you give me a single good reason as to why I should even like these people?

Didn’t think so!

My “Hatred”

The term “anti-Semite,” being overused like the word “racist,” has lost its potency, to the point that recent contestants for the Anti-Semite of the Year Award, were wishing each other luck on winning it. Both my friends Jake Shields and Dan Bilzerian were in the finals, only to lose to Candace Owens, who gladly accepted the award when she won. Clearly, no one gives a damn about being called an anti-Semite anymore.

Jews — realizing anti-Semite is going out the window just like the word racist — have now cleverly started to use the term “jew-hater.” Well, I openly accept that I am a “jew-hater” because I certainly do hate jews, but not all jews. I only hate the bad ones who deserve to be hated; and it’s not my fault that there’s a lot of bad ones.

As my friend Evren Welshons would say: “I’m an anti-Semite, but I’m not a jew hater.”

But my “hate” for jews is not an emotional kind of hatred; rather, it is rejection of them on a logical basis, the same way someone “hates” mosquitoes: it’s not personal; it’s just a matter of personal hygiene. Furthermore, I am not a Semite, and thus, I don’t want to be subjected to any “Semitism” that is designed to subvert and subjugate me and people. I’m pretty sure no jews want to be subjected to any “Nazism” that is designed to subvert and subjugate them and their people.

We jews and Gentiles are two distinct groups that have irreconcilable differences, so why live among each other at all, which causes friction and bad blood? — It’s time for a peaceful divorce.

This is why my solution to the jewish problem has nothing to do with pogroms or harassment, but is a call for a peaceful segregation from each other, forever. My plan would end anti-Semitism, for anyone who’d like to live with jews would do so, and those of us who would not want to live with the jews, would live far, far away, so anti-Semitism would be impossible.

No More Mr. Nice Goy

For years, I’ve been trying to find “good jews” among these wretched creatures, but now I see no reason to bother anymore; and I most certainly will no longer jump through their loops, playing their stupid word games, when they come at me.

I want the jews to understand this clearly: I do not like them, I do not trust them, and I certainly do hate a lot of them. It wasn’t always this way, but now it is this way, after all that has transpired in the last two years.

And there’s nothing wrong with my position at all; in fact, it’s quite natural after seeing how evil these people are: what they’ve done throughout history; what they are doing now in Palestine; what they’ve done my country; and what they’ve done to me and my family.

The jews can call me whatever silly terms they want, and I will tell them directly to their faces, that I am not their friend, to drop the moral grandstanding, and get the hell away from me. They are not talking to some stupid goy who will feel bad for their victimhood narratives or fall for any of their sneaky tricks. They have no moral high ground, they are not my people, and I don’t give a damn about them, whatsoever. I am not required to like or love anyone on this planet, let alone a single jew; and if I did actually hate every one of them, that would be my choice and my legal right. Although many of them are just acting out their nature; it’s a nature that is counter to mine; a nature that is incompatible with my values; and a nature I want nothing to do with.

