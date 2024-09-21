Two years ago, I watched Israel and the Assassinations of the Kennedy Brothers, a documentary produced by French author and history, Laurent Guyénot, who I also had the pleasure to interview on the show I had at that time. I highly recommend everyone to watch and share it, as it is wonderfully put together.

I uploaded it on my Rumble channel here.

Because my memory continues to get worse as I age (40 now), I recently had to watch it again and jot down some notes, so I could remember the most important facts that implicate Israel’s and the Mossad’s involvement in the Kennedy killings.

Below are the notes I took while watching the documentary, which I arranged in chorological order:

The JFK Assassination

Ben Gurion and JFK clashed over the Dimona nuclear plant, as JFK requested for inspections to ensure there was no Israeli nuclear weapons program, causing him to resign. The new Israeli PM, Levi Eskol, also delayed JFK’s requests and demands about the plant.

JFK supported UN Resolution 1994, which would allow the Palestinians the right to return. Kennedy also supported Nasser—Israel’s biggest enemy.

JFK’s trip to Dallas on November 22, 1963, was sponsored by the Dallas Citizens Council (DCC), dominated Jewish business men like Julius Schepps and 23 others.

Abraham Zapruder (jew), who filmed the killing and sold 150k the film to Life Magazine, was a member of the DCC. He was a clothing manufacturer whose company’s HQ just so happened to be in the Dallas Textile (Dal Text) building where a sniper’s nest was found.

Narratives to steer everyone away from Mossad involvement were being preempted soon after Kennedy’s assassination. Jewish activist Alan Webermen wrote a book, Coup D'état in America, blaming the CIA, with the help of Richard Perle (jew).

Newsweek Journalist, Edward Jay Epstein, wrote a book mentioning an interview with George de Mohernschildt, who claimed he was introduced to Lee Harvey Oswald by a CIA agent. Mohernschildt was found dead after the interview—his death deemed a suicide. He wrote Jews were after him, weeks before.

Mark Lane (real name Levin—a jew), blames FBI and CIA in his book Rush to Judgement.

Oliver Stone’s (jew) movie JFK was produced by Arnon Milchan (jew)—one of the most important Israeli agents ever fielded.

The CIA’s narrative is contradictory: it states the JFK assassination was a false flag to invade Cuba, yet an invasion never happened.

James Jesus Angleton was the Mossad liaison for the CIA—head of the CIA Israel office. He was clearly a mole.

Oswald, the apparent “lone gunman” who killed JFK, was a former Marine recruited by the US Navy. He worked for Naval Intelligence.

Oswald was killed by Jacob Ruby (real name Jacob Leon Rubenstein), a jewish mobster tied to Mickey Cohen from the Yiddish Connection—which was connected to Bugsy Seigel, of Murder Inc., also linked to Irgun.

Sam Bloom (jew) suggested the Dallas Police move Oswald to a county jail to give a good story. This transfer allowed Rubenstein to intercept and kill him. Sam Bloom’s name, address, and telephone number were found in Rubenstein’s home.

Rubenstein said he killed Oswald “for the Jews.”

Zapruder’s film shows JFK was shot in the front; Dr. Charles Crenshaw, who was on the medical team that treated JFK’s wounds, says he was shot from the front; The Warren Commission claims shots were from the back. Witnesses say Grassy Knoll.

Warren Commission was full of JFK’s enemies and Jewish Zionists, like Arlen Specter. Arlen invented to the “Magic Bullet Theory.”

Rubenstein eventually pointed the finger at Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ).

LBJ was involved and benefited. Johnson’s connection to the Navy allowed him to have JFK’s body stolen from the hospital to make a fraudulent autopsy.

JFK wanted to drop LBJ due to massive corruption, after RFK’s DOJ implicated Fred Couth, Navy secretary, and Bobby Baker, LBJ’s personal secretary, in a 7-billion fraud contract.

LBJ was immoral and power-hungry; RFK suspected his involved in the coup.

LBJ was always Israel’s man; his campaigns were funded by Jews, namely Abraham Feinberg, who was a key financier in Dimona project.

LBJ was most likely forced to be JFK’s VP, due to Hoover and the Jewish press that would spread rumors of his womanizing.

After Kennedy’s death, LBJ turned American policy into a pro-Israeli one. He was probably Jewish. His aunt was in the Zionist Organization of America.

When the USS Liberty was attacked, LBJ did not allow back up. It was covered up by LBJ and John McCain II.

The RFK Assassination

RFK at 43, would have been youngest President ever, right after being the youngest Attorney General.

LBJ was president during both the JFK and RFK investigation. He became president after JFK’s death; he was so unpopular, he retired a few months after RFK’s death.

RFK pushed JFK into civil rights for Blacks.

RFK did not believe the Warren Commission and was going to reopen an investigation.

RFK started his own investigation: He asked CIA director, John McCone (a friend) to see if rogue agents were involved. He had a face-to-face with Jimmy Hoffa and believed his innocence. He Asked his friend Daniel Monahan to investigate any Secret Service involvement, although he couldn’t do much, as LBJ and Hoover were surveilling him.

Sirhan Sirhan, 24-year-old Jordanian patsy, who apparently killed RFK because of his “support for Israel.” This was Israel’s excuse to blame Palestinian Arabs (Muslims), yet Sirhan was Christian.

Problem: None of Sirhan’s bullet’s hit RFK. Coroner Thomas Noguchi stated he was shot from behind by three bullets: one though coat; one armpit; and the fatal, behind right ear, point blank.

12 witnesses state that RFK never turned his back on Sirhan, and Sirhan was 4 to 6ft away from him.

Sirhan was tackled after the second shot by Carl Uecker. 13 bullets in total were fired, but Sirhan’s revolver only carried eight. Witnesses claimed there were two shooters.

Second shooter: Thane Eugene Cesar, hired by Hotel Ambassador, Junius Myer Shine (jew). Witnesses saw him take out his gun and fire it.

Cesar’s gun was never inspected; he was never interrogated; he was known to hate the Kennedys; and he sold his gun after the assassination.

Sirhan seemed to have been in a trance; he claimed he no recollection of assassination. Lie detectors showed his amnesia was legit. He was programmed to assassinated RFK via hypnosis (MK ULTRA).

Hypnosis sessions helped Sirhan remember Dr. William Joseph Bryan Jr. taking him to a shooting range.

Dr. Bryan ran the military’s brainwashing programs. Dr. Sigmund Gotleib (jew) directed CIA MK Ultra project.

A month before RKF assassination, Israel attempted to assassinate Yassir Arafat with an MK ULTRA Palestinian. It failed.

RFK was no friend of Israel: His father was anti-Semitic, and supported the Appeasement Policy for Hitler. He did not want the US to get involved in WWII.

RFK supported Senator William Fulbright, who wanted to register the American Zionist Council (AZC) as a foreign lobby.

After RFK’s death, LBJ replaced him with Nicholas Katzenbach, who buried the case against the AZC, and also suggested that Oswald was the lone gunman.

JFK Jr. Assassination?

In 1995, JKF Jr’s George Magazine, questioned official narratives, such as TWA Flight 800, claiming that 350 witnesses saw flares. He did not believe in the official narratives about his father’s and uncle’s deaths.

JFK Jr. died in 1999, after his private jet crashed before reaching Martha’s Vineyard. Some claim the plane exploded.

The team who investigated the crash was the same team who investigated TWA Flight 800.

Their bodies recovered, but no autopsies were preformed.

They were cremated, which goes against Catholic doctrine.

JFK Jr. had his eyes on a NY Senate seat, held by his uncle. Hillary Clinton wanted that same seat.

JFK killed 1963, RFK in 1968, and JFK Jr. died in a plane crash; these deaths were dubbed “The Kennedy Curse.”

