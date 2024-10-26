How did our people become so weak?

How did our once great nations fall into decadence?

How did such an inferior, devilish race conquer our people?

I will answer these questions with two words: complacency kills.

The first time I saw or heard this statement, was during my first tour in Iraq in 2003. After crossing into Iraq from the Kuwaiti border, my company had been convoying for weeks, heading north on abandoned highways in route to our main mission. We made a stop at an abandoned mineral-processing factory which our forces had turned into a base called “Camp Tiger.”

As we entered the camp, I looked up and saw makeshift sign made with cardboard and marker placed above the entrance — it stated: “Complacency Kills.” I asked my platoon sergeant what the hell it meant, and he told me: “That sign is to remind you that you’re not home, Gage; to not get comfortable in a warzone, because if you get caught off-guard, you’ll end up dead.”

His words stuck with me ever since.

This lesson I learned when I was 18 years old, rings true more than ever today.

It’s Not Just the jews, Stupid!

For those of you who have been following me for years, the one thing you’ll never see me do is blame everything on the jews, for they are only part of the problem. “But how did the descendants of the Romans, Spartans, Vikings, along with the greatest of humanity, become this pathetic?” you ask.

Well, ironically, when people get too comfortable, they get lazy, fat, stupid, and detached from reality. The hardships our ancestors endured, that built their character which built our great nations, are long gone and dead — and they were killed by our complacency.

However, isn’t just our fault, it also seems to be an natural cycle of things. The quotes below from Wikipedia are on The Mouse Utopia Experiment. What’s interesting about it is, you’ll notice what happened the mouse utopias and to the mice living within them, is the same thing happening the entire West and the people within it, for the same reasons:

"Behavioral sink" is a term invented by ethologist John B. Calhoun to describe a collapse in behavior that can result from overpopulation. The term and concept derive from a series of over-population experiments Calhoun conducted on Norway rats between 1958 and 1962.[1] In the experiments, Calhoun and his researchers created a series of "rat utopias"[2] – enclosed spaces where rats were given unlimited access to food and water, enabling unfettered population growth. Calhoun coined the term "behavioral sink"[3] in a February 1, 1962, Scientific American article titled "Population Density and Social Pathology" on the rat experiment.[4] He would later perform similar experiments on mice, from 1968 to 1972.[5] In the 1962 study, Calhoun described the behavior as follows: Many [female rats] were unable to carry the pregnancy to full term or to survive delivery of their litters if they did. An even greater number, after successfully giving birth, fell short in their maternal functions. Among the males the behavior disturbances ranged from sexual deviation to cannibalism and from frenetic overactivity to a pathological withdrawal from which individuals would emerge to eat, drink and move about only when other members of the community were asleep. The social organization of the animals showed equal disruption. The common source of these disturbances became most dramatically apparent in the populations of our first series of three experiments, in which we observed the development of what we called a behavioral sink. The animals would crowd together in greatest number in one of the four interconnecting pens in which the colony was maintained. As many as 60 of the 80 rats in each experimental population would assemble in one pen during periods of feeding. Individual rats would rarely eat except in the company of other rats. As a result extreme population densities developed in the pen adopted for eating, leaving the others with sparse populations. In the experiments in which the behavioral sink developed, infant mortality ran as high as 96 percent among the most disoriented groups in the population.[4]

Calhoun in one of his mouse utopias.

To sum it all up, when a population has an overabundance of resources and prosperity, they eventually become complacent, their behavior changes into that which is self-destructive, and whatever they built up, goes down with them. So, all the jew has to do to conquer the Roman, the Spartan, the Viking, or whoever, is show up at a time when their people are beginning to get too prosperous. In a weakened state, and with their guard down, the jew is able to demand equal rights and access to power, allowing him to begin his parasitical, satanic war of subjugation against them, without them even knowing.

The Traitor is the Plague

A jew is always going to jew, and we Gentiles only learn this truth when it is far too late, so the greatest responsibility lies with our treacherous politicians — the Shabbos goy traitors — who know the jew and his nature, yet willingly works with him for their own interests. Thus, traitors are far worse than the jew, for they protect the him and lead us astray.

I want to share with you a beautiful quote which is misattributed to Marcus Cicero, but is actually from Taylor Caldwell, from her novel A Pillar of Iron:

A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely; his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments; he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation; he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city; he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”

Time to Fix Things

Taking everything into account, we have three things working against us:

• The jew

• The Shabbos goy

• Our complacency

We won’t be able to change the jew or the traitor, but we can certainly change ourselves and our behavior. In fact, these are the only things we can change, beginning first with ourselves in our personal lives, and going on from there to inspire others to do the same.

The first step to solving all of our problems, is to ensure that we are not contributing to the decadent pestilence that has poisoned our people and destroyed our societies; we each must become a living example of the cure.

The second step is to start organizing people who are examples of the cure into larger and larger numbers, winning the hearts and minds of the People, so we can get into power.

The third and final step is to get into power and administer the cure.

