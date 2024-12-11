Our struggle is time-consuming and draining; often times, I feel absolutely powerless, anxious, and, like today, as I type this — depressed. For those of you who have been following me for a while now, you all know I’m one of the most transparent people out there — perhaps too transparent — but I’m that way for a good reason: I use my personal life as an example to teach others how to keep moving forward despite any setbacks, which is what I’m about to do with this post.

Although I’ve certainly awakened and inspired a huge number of people over the years, especially in 2024, I now have to shift my efforts toward shaping them into effective fighters in our info war. Those who know me know I’m not here to become an e-celebrity or win anyone’s approval or votes, I’m just here to tell people how things are, and give some advice on what they can do about it.

My Role

One of the things that has been missing from our struggle this entire time was someone making sure our guys maintain good mental and physical health — like a dissident life coach — expressing to them that it is crucial to contribute in whichever way they can without burning out and destroying themselves in the process. It is clear as day that I am that figure, since no one else does what I do, nor in the way I do it. Most are focused on teaching the truth, but not teaching people how to mentally handle the truth, how to effectively speak the truth, and how to overcome the life-altering consequences of accepting the truth. This is why many people learn the truth and become spergs, LARPers, and people that hinder our cause, because they don’t know how to handle the truth.

I know I’m qualified to do this job, because I was literally a life coach before I got into this fight. I dove into the self-help and life coaching world in order to find ways to deal with my PTSD after the war, leading me to study human psychology and social dynamics, and while doing so, stumbling upon neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), which I studied for two years to get a master certification for, as I’ve mentioned before in a previous post.

We are red-pilling more and more people each day, and many of them don’t know what to do with the truths they’ve learned. The sudden change in their worldview can be traumatic: sometimes people get too excited and become ineffective spergs and LARPers; other times, they get overwhelmed and depressed and become recluses. Although it is great that more and more people are waking up, it is not great that so many of them are unable to handle the red pills properly.

This is where I come in…

Manipulating Your Emotions

I didn’t mention me feeling depressed today to make you feel bad for me; the real reason I did is because I’m going to show you how to deal with negative emotions. I will demonstrate that you can change your mood by changing how you move.

The reasons the following will work is because of muscle memory, and because you cannot hold two opposing emotions simultaneously. In certain positions, your body has been conditioned to release certain chemicals to correspond with them. You smile when you are happy; thus, your body is conditioned to release the chemicals that correspond with that feeling. This is why people tell you to “turn your frown, upside down,” when you’re feeling bad: even if you put on a fake smile and hold it long enough, your mood changes. But I’ll take it two steps further to prove this isn’t nonsense.

Want to see? Then do the following exercise:

1. I want you to look up, put a huge smile on your face, and extend your arms out into the air like you just won a huge prize; and while you’re doing this, I want you to think about something negative that has recently been bothering you. Notice you cannot maintain your negative thoughts or feelings because they do not correspond with your body’s positive position and the chemicals it’s releasing. The same is true for the opposite: 2. Put a frown on your face, cross your arms, hunch over and curl up in to a ball; and while you’re doing this, think of something positive that has recently made you happy. Notice what is happening within you is the exact opposite of what happened above.

You see how this works? You see how you can manipulate your emotions with how you move your body? Now, with this knowledge, anytime you feel bad, all you need to do is move your body in the ways it has been conditioned to feel good. This is why when you feel bad, it’s good for you to go for a walk, take a drive, meditate, hit the gym, hit the punching bag, take deep breaths, even get a nice big hug from someone, and so on.

Similarly, you can use positive memories take your mind to a place that corresponds with positive emotions. For example, if you’re having a bad day, put on your favorite song that takes you to a time and place that reminds you of good times, or watch a motivational clip from one of your favorite movies. All of these are examples of using NLP to change your thoughts and behavior.

Here’s a good one from the movie Rocky Balboa, which is one of the best motivational scenes — one that I go back to often when I’m feeling down:

Go With the Flow

In my case today, I decided to write through my negative emotions. And why did it work? Because I enjoy writing! So, despite feeling like crap, I just started to write about feeling like crap; and as I was writing about feeling like crap, I turned this article into something that could help others stop feeling like crap, which made me feel good. In other words, I turned a negative into a positive by physically doing something I enjoy.

Sometimes, it takes a few repetitions of these kinds of positive movements to change your mood; other times, it may work in one shot; either way, you have to make some kind of change if you want to change your mood. You can’t hold two opposing emotions at the same time, and the stronger one will always win.

Should there come a day where the negativity is overwhelming, that’s okay; sometimes, no amount of manipulation will get you over something, and that’s probably because you need to go through it, like when losing something or someone you really value. The best way to deal with such days, is to not resist those negative feelings — as that will only make matters worse, thinking you’re not supposed to feel them — and just weather them as you would weather a storm. In time, all feelings pass.

I hope this advice helps you one day.

