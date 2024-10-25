Firstly, I’d like to thank all of you for showing your support, especially to those who are paying for a subscription, even though I have no intention of putting anything behind a paywall. I plan on keeping my Substack free, because I think it serves our struggle better if everyone has access to my thoughts and strategies. However, there may come time when I have to put up a paywall, if writing on here becomes too time-consuming and takes away from my other work.

I was also thinking I may have to use a paywall to protect my Substack from my enemies, who will no doubt round up their forces to mass-report it, or harass Substack until they nuke it on their behalf. Perhaps a paywall will prevent this from happening; perhaps it won’t. Regardless, it is something I should consider, at least for articles that are more “hardcore” than others.

Right now, I have a lot of “downtime,” while being locked out of Twitter for another 2.5 months; but by January 7th of next year, I will gain full access to my account and will have to get back to attending to my largest following.

My return will no doubt explode my following way beyond the 290k mark, and quite rapidly, as everyone is anticipating it. I will also be doing huge IRL podcast interviews which will no doubt further increase it, as more people will learn about me and what I’m doing.

Let’s Get Real

Despite my humble nature, I cannot deny the impact I’ve made over the last year with how I’ve delivered my message without fear of any kind. I know my role in this struggle has absolutely made a difference on the metapolitical front against the enemy on a global scale. But even someone as humble as myself has to value his time and should be compensated for it in some way.

Although I’m not in this for the money, money does indicate whether or not I’m doing something right, and also whether or not something is worth my time. As the saying goes: time is money. Indeed it is, because it represents time. But it also means that it represents life, because life is limited by time. And since none of us can buy more time, we have to make sure what we spend our time on, is also worth some of our life.

Every article I write takes a few hours of my day, and I’ve been writing almost daily without any expecting being compensated for it. I like to write and share my ideas, so I’ll be doing this, regardless. Currently, out of the 753 subscribers, only 25 are paid subs, bringing in $1, 650 per year. This is certainly not a bad start, and it is nice to have some extra change in my pocket for something I like to do, but it would not be worth my time if this is how I intended to make a living. Ask yourself: would you take a yearly salary of $1,650? I’d hope not.

I’m sure you thought it was way more; it’s not.

Granted, the purpose of this Substack is to give everyone the intellectual side of me rarely seen on Twitter or Rumble, and to spread my strategic message as for as wide as possible for free. But I only have so much free time, and if this blog doesn’t grow and get more subs to where it is worth writing for free in exchange for more influence, then it may have to be paywalled, or my writing on here has to be drastically reduced in frequency, when I return to Twitter, because there is where I have the most influence, and thus, should be where I spend the most of my time.

You’re Greedy!

“You’re GREEDY!” some of you might say. Quite the contrary! I can’t count how many times I’ve seen the people in our struggle “hail” this or that person, and tell them they are changing the world and so on, yet they spare nothing to support their work because they want them to work for free! Yes, the people in our struggle want those of us to not only risk everything fighting on the front lines, but also work for them like dogs!

Now, for me, this isn’t a big problem, because I don’t do this for a living and my VA disability pay covers my bills, but I certainly find it problematic when I see many of my fellow activists struggling to make ends meet, precisely because they are not getting the support they need or deserve, due to the fact OUR PEOPLE ARE CHEAP AND GREEDY!

Some of our people put Shlomo Goldstein over here, to shame!

Yea I said it, and I’ll say it again: CHEAP AND GREEDY! Cheaper and greedier than the cheapest and greediest jew you can imagine!

I don’t care! I will never hold my tongue for the sake of others’ feelings. I’m speaking on behalf of those who are too afraid to tell our people how stingy and cheap they are. And I am this brutally honest precisely because I don’t care to lose money. Have I not lost plenty already, telling the truth as I have been? Do you really think all these grifters and opportunists out there would ever tell their audience how they really feel, or tell them truths that would turn them off? Of course not! Their entire money-making strategy is based on selling people feel-good fantasies — this will never be me.

Our Fighters are Struggling

What inspired me to write this today, is that I just recently was on the phone with my friend to discuss what job he can get to support himself, because despite being one of the biggest voices in our struggle, he is demonetized, de-boosted to hell on Twitter, and is unable to keep up with his important work fighting the enemy, since he’s struggling to pay his bills. Is he supposed to literally lose his house and die like a broke dog, so people can continue to like his tweets, listen into his spaces, and watch his interviews for free?

“Hey, I remember you! You made some dank memes and had some fire Twitter spaces! Sorry you got canceled for standing up for me. You know what? Here’s a five dollars so you don’t starve to death. Buh bye now!”

How can our best fighters live like this: fighting against an enemy with infinite money, while they struggle to make ends meet? Shouldn’t all of our best fighters not have to worry about money, so they can fight the enemy, just like any other fighting force in the world? How long would an unfed, unhoused, unarmed, and unpaid army last against one that is fed, housed, armed to the teeth, and funded by jewish banks?

Do you understand what we’re up against?

Do you think this is some kind of video game?

Do you think we can just pray our way out of this?

Do you think the jew will give us a loan to finance our war against him?

“Hi, how are you? We’d like to take out a $1,000,000,000 loan to fight world jewry!”

No! We need to finance our own war against him! And this is precisely why the jew created cancel culture: He knows that if he cuts off someone’s income, our people are too stingy to give a damn, and will let our best fighters “fall” on the battlefield without a single care. If the jew knew we’d always support our fighters no matter what, cancel culture would cease to exist. This is why I wrote the post “Our War for Freedom Isn’t Free,” discussing how stingy our people are, and how this sad reality must change if we are to have a chance at victory.

If you truly think we need to fight an enemy that is going to literally blot our people out of existence, and you can’t spare some of your money to help those fighting them, do you even really believe what you’re saying? If you’re not going to fight the enemy because you don’t want to lose your money, how is it not your duty to support those fighting for a better future for you and your children? How do you expect anyone to fight for you, if they can’t even pay their bills?

Sometimes, I’m dumbstruck at the unseriousness I see from these so-called online “Aryan warriors,” who say they’ll do anything for their people, yet won’t actually help any of those people; especially the ones fighting for their people, lest they lose a single penny of their hush money. And yes, it is hush money! You take your money, and so long as you keep hush hush about the jew, you get to keep your job. How it is not hush money?

Influence is Power

I always tell everyone, for me, it’s not the money that’s important, but the spreading of my message that is. Why? Because influence is much more valuable than money when it comes to a struggle for power. I rather have a million followers than a million dollars, because with those million followers, I could make much more of an impact than I could ever with a million dollars.

“You’re full of it!” some of you cry out.

Not at all: because with a million followers, not only could I spread the message to more people, I could easily become a multi-millionaire with that much influence. And with those multi-millions, I could increase my influence even further, by investing into more ways to increase my reach.

Influence is power; power gives you everything you need in life.

When you understand this, you’ll realize how insignificant and unimportant your “safe-space” job really is; because you if you had a million dollars with no influence to stop the genocide coming for you, both you and your job will be terminated. And that’s exactly what is going to happen, if our people remain stingy and cheap in our fight for our survival.

