If you are one who thinks that it’s better to die than betray your morals, submit to an enemy, and turn a blind eye to injustices, then you are one who has the warrior spirit. Obviously, not everyone has this spirit, which is why most people (the masses) will not even fight for their freedom and choose to accept slavery. However, I learned during my studies of WWII, that the Japanese people have a very different mindset, and have committed mass suicide, rather than submit to an enemy force — and I’m not talking about the Japanese Kamikaze bombers:

Propaganda combined with rumor caused many civilians caught between Japanese and American forces to either hide with Japanese soldiers or take their own lives —along with those of their loved ones. This was to avoid the shame and disgrace of being captured or avoid the assumed brutality and torture at the hands of Allied forces.



One important example of this behavior was seen on the island of Saipan. Women, many with children in their arms, leapt from cliffs by the hundreds off the infamous Suicide and Banzai Cliffs to evade capture. Fathers slit their children’s throats before tossing them into the sea to be washed away. Mothers drowned themselves and their children, hoping to see them in the afterlife. It is estimated that between 800 to 1,000 civilians died by suicide during the month-long battle of Saipan. Source

“Suicide Cliff” in Saipan, Mariana Islands.

No doubt propaganda “encouraged” these civilians to do these things, but notice how the word “shame” is included in the explanation. The Japanese have always had a culture of “honor” throughout their history, where even their greatest warriors, the Samurai, would commit ritual suicide (seppuku) if they ever brought shame to their clan.

Even today, the Japanese suicide rate among students is the highest in the world, due to bringing shame to their families with bad grades.

Of the total, high school students accounted for 347, junior high school students 153, and elementary school children 13, according to the 2024 white paper for suicide prevention, adopted at a cabinet meeting. While the total number of suicides in the country is decreasing, suicides among schoolkids are increasing. The annual report analyzed causes and motives behind suicides among elementary to high school students between 2009 and 2021. The paper said that the notable factor for suicides among elementary school children was discipline and scolding from family members. Source

Now of course, this “honor culture” is certainly extreme, and it should be not considered honorable to take one’s life over academic failure, or anything of that sort. But while the Japanese take “honor” to a level I think is insane, Americans and Westerners have no honor whatsoever.

But it wasn’t always this way.

The Daring Ones

During WWI, the Italians had an elite special force called gli Arditi (the “Daring Ones” aka, Fiamme Nere “Black Flames”). These men were the first shock troops trained to go behind enemy lines; even fighting in hand-to-hand combat to the death if necessary — with dagger in between their teeth. This fact inspired the famous skull and dagger symbol.

A “daring one” with a dagger in his mouth.

One of their mottos was “We either win, or we all die,” and another was “Me Ne Frego,” ( I don’t care) which was inspired by a poem written by Gabrielle D'Annunzio, that was adopted by Mussolini and turned into a song.

The song chorus translates to:

Me ne frego I don’t care me ne frego I don’t care me ne frego è il nostro motto, I don’t care is our motto me ne frego di morire I don’t care if I should die per la santa libertà! … For our sacred freedom! …

American Forefathers

We all know the saying, “Give me liberty or give me death,” stated by Patrick Henry at the Second Virginia Convention on March 23, 1775, which is just another way to express the attitude of death before dishonor.

While Americans today get taxed to death, our forefathers went face-to-face with Death over a 3% tax, waging a war against the British Empire to free themselves from its abuse of power. They risked life and limb, putting their own money and assets on the line to fund the War of Independence, which is in stark contrast to the typical American today, who will risk life and limb to stay enslaved and make sure he doesn’t lose his job.

You have a better chance of a fellow American attacking you to protect his state of bondage, than attack the state which put him in it.

We Need an Attitude Change

We are not going to win if we are afraid of taking losses, for the fear of loss is precisely how the enemy can paralyze our forces and keep them from even going on the battlefield. What makes the Kamikaze pilot, the Daring One, the American colonist, or even the Hamas fighter a formidable foe, is the fact they were not afraid to die in order to achieve their objective. In fact, before fighting, they already considered themselves dead men: They transcended their ego and gave their life for a greater purpose; the only thing that mattered at that point, was serving that purpose.

No amount of money, fame, or promises of material gain can stop such an opponent, for they have decided that life itself is not worth living, if such a life is to be lived as a slave — even if it’s a very comfortable form of slavery, like we Westerners have. This is what our enemy fears the most, and does everything in their power to ensure our chains are made of gold, so we actually value our slavery more than our freedom.

I’m not saying we need to become suicide bombers or engage in any form of violence; quite the contrary: we simply need to change our attitude and understand this comfortable slavery many of us are enjoying right now will also come to an end; that we will eventually be in a state of bondage where our chains will no longer be made of gold, but be made of rusted, barbed wire; that everything will no longer feel good and be tolerable, but will cause us immense pain and suffering.

Why wait to toughen yourself up then, when you can prepare yourself now?

I’d Rather Die

I, for one, rather be dead than a slave of the jews, and I say this openly and repeatedly. One of the main reasons they really hate me and find me problematic, is not because I’m telling the truth — which many are as well — but how I’m telling it. I also push a masculine message, demanding men to stop being afraid, become unapologetic, and to start fighting like a warrior.

It also doesn’t help that I’m a former US Marine who has already proven his patriotism to his country, by putting his life on the line for what he believed in. This fact makes jews look especially stupid when they claim I’m anti-American because I reject jewish supremacy and their satanic parasite colony called Israel. The chutzpah to tell me that I’m disloyal, when their mere existence among us is a risk to our national security is laughable; for every jew is a born spy — they are all Sayanim.

I’ve told this enemy Me Ne Frego! and that I’m willing to die no matter what they do to me; I’ll never stop telling the truth about them. All of you have witnessed what these demons have done not just to me, but even my family; and yet, I continue on just like I said I would.

No amount of money I’ve lost, no amount of threats, no amount of harassment, no amount of de-platforming or censorship will ever stop me. The only thing that will stop me, is them literally shooting me in the head.

This is the warrior spirit they fear: a man they cannot buy; a man they cannot scare; a man they can only stop with bullets.

What Do You Choose?

I choose death before dishonor, for I rather die trying to free my children from jewish supremacy, than remain silent and help the jew achieve his goals by being a coward. I will do whatever I can to stop this parasite. And all I have to do right now to ensure his empire of lies crumbles, is tell the truth no matter what the cost?

Count me in.

Imagine if we were all like this? The jewish problem would be solved overnight.

Maybe it’s time you get your gear on, and join the rest of us warriors on the front line.

I know, it may be scary, and you may endure some losses; but I can assure you: the losses you suffer now, will be nothing in comparison to the losses you’ll suffer later, should our enemy achieve his objective.

Right now “fighting” only entails telling the truth unapologetically; again, no one is asking you to do anything but that. But if you can’t even do that, what are you doing other than helping the jew by remaining silent?

Would you rather die fighting an honorable fight, or live as long as possible in shame, as a disgraceful coward?

Slavery or sovereignty?

Death or dishonor?

The choice is yours.

