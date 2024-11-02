When I speak about our war against jewish supremacy, one may wonder if the term “war” is hyperbole; for if we are at war, where are our casualties?

Being that our war against world jewry in the West is being waged on the sociopolitical front, our casualties are different from those which we find on the kinetic fronts of Israel/Gaza and Russia/Ukraine:

• Instead of losing someone we care for to a jewish sniper, we lose them when they fall for a jewish hit piece and cut us off.

• Instead of our citizens being poisoned by chemical weapons, they poison themselves with chemicals and drugs.

• Instead of our citizens being mutilated by explosives, they mutilate themselves with transgender surgeries.

• Instead of our babies being killed by our enemies, they are killed by their own mothers via abortion.

• Instead of being sanctioned by an enemy government, our own government — run by corporations — “cancels” us on behalf of an enemy government (Israel).

• Instead of our borders being invaded by a foreign military, our military protects the traitors who allow foreigners to invade us.

• Instead of our families being torn apart by war, there is a war to tear apart our families via feminism and hyper-individualism.

. . . and the list goes on.

These casualties are just as real as any death on the battlefield. In fact, I argue these are worse: there’s a huge difference between a soldier dying for your country on the battlefield, and your entire country being the battlefield. If a soldier dies, you replace him with one of your own; if your nation dies, it gets replaced by your enemy’s.

We Must to Be Strong

We have all experienced at least one of these losses while fighting jewish supremacy; some of us more than others. Regardless, we have all been wounded by the enemy’s attacks on us, and we all seek retribution, as we should. But we have to understand: this war isn’t going to be won anytime soon, and things are probably going to get much worse in the near future. This is why you must be strong.

The first thing you must do, is learn to steel your heart, sharpen your mind, and keep your spirits high. This can only be done by submitting to a higher power — whether it is God or some other transcendental — for without transcending your ego, you will add needless suffering on top of the suffering that is inevitable in conflict. If you only focus and live on the “egoic plane” — taking things personally, wishing things to be your way, and rejecting reality with copes and delusions — you will not be able to survive this struggle on a mental or spiritual level; and without these two, your body will crumble along with them.

Camaraderie is Key

The second thing you must do, is to build camaraderie with other soldiers in our struggle. We are social beings, and none of us can live in isolation, let alone fight in isolation against global threat. Connecting with others will help you deal with the stressors of our struggle, and give you the support you need in order to keep fighting on.

No matter how strong you think you are, or even may be, we all need someone to talk to when things get tough. I have a handful of people that are in my closest circle, and I’ve shared my personal struggles with them, and they with me, so we all stay sane in this insane clown world.

Trying to talk to normies about what we are going through is not going to work because they simply will not understand, nor would their advice be of any help. They will tell us to “stop” or “give up,” which are the exact opposite of what we must do; we need fellow soldiers telling us to “keep going” and “never give up!”

Find Good Teammates

Building good relationships and networks is a process of trial-and-error, and will take some time. You will certainly experience many “losses” on this journey as well, for you will learn many people within our struggle are anti-social weirdos, spergs, crackpots, LARPers, hobbyists, and egomaniacs.

To weed out the weaklings and weirdos, make sure you never lower your standards just because you feel lonely and are driven by the need to connect with others, for this will certainly connect you with the wrong types of people. Take your time to vet others when you build your connections; you only need a few trustworthy allies to confide in. And when you have to cut off people, understand that this, too, is part of the struggle, so do not get upset about it — consider it a form of natural selection.

The people who will be the strongest among us, will be those who can endure the losses mentioned in this article, and continue fighting until victory. Thus, the best way to ensure you make it and really help defeat the enemy, is to not only build yourself up to get stronger, but to build a team of strong people.

