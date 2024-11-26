A few articles I’ve posted on my Substack discussed the importance of supporting each other, while pointing out that one of the greatest problems we face as Gentiles is not just the jew parasitizing off of our hard work, but even worse: our own people demanding we fight for free like slaves. It’s sad I have to address this problem again, after I saw one of the most disgraceful things yesterday.

The most disgraceful thing I have recently seen — which has unfortunately vindicated my disgust with our own for the umpteenth time — was after Stew Peters released his documentary Occupied, people were complaining that it wasn’t free and there shouldn’t be a pay wall — a nine-dollar paywall mind you — which was put up to recover the cost of the film he paid out-of-pocket to produce. Some of our so-called fellow “Aryans” decided this was “very jewish of him,” with one even pirating his work to be spread out for free.

My response to this disgraceful behavior on my stream last night, was clipped by Stew and shared on his timeline:

Many of the comments below his post agreed with my assessment, while some of them justified this very subhuman behavior, including some calling me jewish or a shill for shaming those who literally committed a crime: copywrite infringement.

Again, this just shows me how many unserious, faceless hobbyists are among us; demanding that those of us who put our faces and names in public, and risking life, liberty, and limb, will get attacked no matter what we do, by anons who want everything given to them for free, while claiming they will “die for their people” as they risk nothing from the comfort of their computer chairs.

How can we take anyone of these people seriously?

Ladies and gentlemen, until we Gentiles stop being stingy and understand we need to fund our war effort against jewish supremacy, we will never defeat the jew and his well-funded agents and NGOs.

The winners of every war have been those who had the most resources and manpower at their disposal. Our enemy spends billions of dollars to fuel his war machine, and we can’t even get table scraps from our so-called “Aryan warriors” without them crying over a paywall and calling us feds, grifters, and jews.

Who do you think is going to win this war if this doesn’t change?

If this disgraceful Gentile stinginess isn’t shamed out of existence, and our people don’t start putting their money with their mouth is, we won’t have a war machine; we will be destroyed by our enemy; and we will have no one to blame but ourselves.

