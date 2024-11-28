I personally don’t care much for holidays; as for me, they are just another day of the week. I also think that many of them have become a commercialized way for our masters to profit off the time off they’ve allotted to their laborers, to let them reinject the money they just earned back into the economy that is designed to rob them.

I know what I said is probably ruining the mood, but I am not one to sugarcoat things.

Despite this, I know time off of work is important for people, especially for the many struggling to makes ends meet; to be able to spend quality time with your loved ones, and to have time off of work, is certainly something to celebrate. But the problem is, we are being worked like dogs when we shouldn’t be, and the value of our currency is diminishing every year, with no end to this in sight.

I remember as a kid back in the 90s, my father was able to afford a house and three children at the age of 24 — this is not possible for 99.9% of people these days. Now everyone in the family has to go to work, just to pay the mortgage, if they’re lucky enough to “own” anything in their name.

I know we are supposed to be thankful for what we have, but I know things could be better for us; thus, I refuse to see our people settle for table scraps.

I feel most holidays, along with all the rest of the bread and circuses, makes us forget our struggle. Perhaps this is why I consider them no different than a Super Bowl game.

Never Forget

Although I do want you to enjoy this time off with your family, I want to motivate you to get back into the fight the very next day by reminding you what they’ve taken from us, rather than seeing you appreciate the table scraps they throw at you, now and again.

Never forget, they have taken away our:

• nation’s security, opening our borders and stealing our military secrets;

• hard-earned money, robbing us with every form of taxation imaginable;

• pride in our people, shaming our achievements and degrading our traditions;

• right to speak our minds freely, policing us with cancel culture;

• brave warriors, sending them to die in useless wars for their globalist agenda;

• nation’s greatness, turning in into a feeding ground for international jewry;

• our children’s innocence, attacking them with LBGTQ propaganda;

• our culture, with degenerate art, transgenderism, and every other harmful ism;

• our people’s health, with junk foods, pollution, and all sorts of harmful chemicals;

• families, creating incentives that increase divorce and promote single motherhood;

• our people’s unity, cleverly dividing them with their fraudulent democracies;

• our people’s future, openly calling for their replacement with nonstop immigration;

. . . I’m sure I could list more, but you get the picture.

Once upon a time, only a few generations ago…

What is there to really be thankful for?

Dear readers, If we do not overthrow the Parasite Class, their insatiable hunger will only worsen the situation we are in now, until one day, you won’t be able to be thankful for the giant ham and turkey you are eating now, but the Spam in the can and chicken soup you worked your ass off for two weeks to afford — do not think for a second such a future is not possible.

So, enjoy your Thanksgiving with your family while you still can, and I mean that sincerely, but never forget that we are at war, and we are far from winning it.

Allow the appreciation for your loved ones fuel that fire within; allow that desire to protect them from evil, burn bright enough to light the way forward to victory!

