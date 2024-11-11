To all my fellow veterans who have awakened to the truth: I know your journey was difficult. I know what it is like to learn that the real enemy isn’t somewhere out there hiding in a dark cave, or traversing a hot, windy desert, but is comfortably sitting in the highest offices of our land, plotting the destruction of the American people.

I know you feel used and betrayed; I know you also you feel angry. It does suck to learn we were used as pawns; that we were mere Zogbots serving the system.

Me on the right: My first tour in Iraq at 18; I was completely clueless to the Truth.

We should be pissed. We should hate it. We should want to get even, and then some! Let your righteous anger fuel and inspire you to do the right thing: fight against those who made everything wrong!

People ask me what drives me to keep on going despite all that has transpired against me?

My answer is one word: Justice!

Turn Shame into Flames

Some of us may still feel ashamed of our “service,” which was nothing but serving our greatest enemy; but we shouldn’t be too hard on ourselves because we didn’t know any better. We never thought that our own government and media would lie to us like they did. We never thought our leaders were traitors, or that our “greatest ally” was our greatest enemy; and for these reasons, we must not think of ourselves as bad people, but good people who were misled.

For years, it always irked me when someone thanked me for my service, because once I knew it was based on lies, what were they really thanking me for? Well, the truth is, as my father told me, what they are really thanking me for is my willingness to put my life on the line for them. The People are simple and don’t care too much for details, let alone the truth; but they always will look up to those who are willing to die for something they believe in with awe and respect; for most of them, as we can see, rather live comfortably as slaves, and never risk anything for what they believe in.

We all swore an oath to protect the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic. But the Constitution, no matter what people try to tell you, is nothing but a piece of paper: what we really swore to protect were our loved ones. And all of our true enemies are sitting in DC and Tel Aviv, plotting to further enslave and harm everyone and everything we care for.

We must not allow them to achieve their aim; we veterans must mobilize against them. Let this motivate and inspire you to turn your unjustified shame into intense flames in your heart!

This War is Different

Since this war is an info war, I am not asking you to kill anyone or see anyone get killed; for you won’t be firing bullets at anyone, nor anyone at you; however, you will be armed with a special kind of weapon: the Sword of Truth. And with this sword, I do ask you to slay all the lies our demonic enemies are spewing at our loved ones, not matter what financial or social cost.

So, whatever you may feel, whatever loses you may have endured, whatever wrongs you want to right, the people who are responsible for it all, are our jewish overlords and their Shabbos goy traitors. They are our real enemies, and they have to pay for everything they have done, not to just us, but to all of humanity.

We went to war already, and we risked our life before, so what’s one more war for us; especially one that is the most honorable kind a man could fight in his life?

So, grab the Sword of Truth, and start doing God’s work. And don’t worry if you’re late to the fight: there are still plenty of demons left to be dealt with!