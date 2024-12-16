I’m sick of the weak men who control our world;
I’m sick of the ugly women being called beautiful girls.
I’m sick of the lies being told to my face;
I’m sick of the victimhood narratives based on race.
I’m sick of the ‘immigrants’ invading our homes;
I’m sick of the platitudes being repeated by drones.
I’m sick of the Usurers bleeding us dry;
I’m sick of the crocodile tears in my enemy’s eyes.
I’m sick of the traitors who all deserve death;
I’m sick of the ‘righteous’ who just hold their breath.
I’m sick of the wars destroying the peace;
I’m sick of the censorship of my free speech.
I’m sick of the injustice allowed by our laws;
I’m sick of the feeling of being sick of it all.
