I’m sick of the weak men who control our world;

I’m sick of the ugly women being called beautiful girls.

I’m sick of the lies being told to my face;

I’m sick of the victimhood narratives based on race.

I’m sick of the ‘immigrants’ invading our homes;

I’m sick of the platitudes being repeated by drones.

I’m sick of the Usurers bleeding us dry;

I’m sick of the crocodile tears in my enemy’s eyes.

I’m sick of the traitors who all deserve death;

I’m sick of the ‘righteous’ who just hold their breath.

I’m sick of the wars destroying the peace;

I’m sick of the censorship of my free speech.

I’m sick of the injustice allowed by our laws;

I’m sick of the feeling of being sick of it all.