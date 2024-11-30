One of the biggest problems I find in our circles, is people feel they need to justify their existence to the very people trying to destroy them; engaging in hours-long debates on various platforms, which give our enemy’s position a semblance legitimacy to onlookers, when in fact it has none. Such an approach is that of weakness and subservience: why should our people ever entertain our enemies in the first place? They have no right to determine anything for us, especially our future.

Most of the time, our well-meaning, highly-educated intelligentsia, which I respect greatly, believes they will “think” and “talk” their way out of this mess, going to great lengths to produce books, essays, manifestos, and so on, which are all good and necessary for the more educated among us, but will not capture the hearts and minds of the People; for the masses are simple, and thus, the best approach to win them over is with simplicity.

“And this, my fellow Harvard graduates, is the equation that refutes diversity!”

Unfortunately, the majority of our intelligentsia is disconnected from the People due to their higher IQ and their inability to “lower” themselves to the common man, which is why they make a terrible medium for the disseminations of the truth to them. They can hold conferences for hours among themselves, reinforcing their own theses while enjoying their fine cocktails, or they get into endless, drawn-out debates with enemy intelligentsia, but this is not how revolutions are created nor won. It is why we need people who are both intelligent enough to comprehend the intellectuals, and charismatic enough to build rapport with the common people, to be the bridge that connects these worlds, and move the masses into acting on revolutionary ideas.

As I continue pushing forward and experimenting with things, I know that my approach has yet to be further refined; but I’ve noticed that this refining processes isn’t about adding more to my message, but rather reducing it to smaller, palatable memes, and creating simpler messages that everyone can understand and get behind; repeating them enough so they can spread like wildfire, among even the most uneducated of humanity. In other words, going back to the basics is the way forward; for the enemy has introduced so much complexities to confuse the People, that we need not challenge their convoluted ism, but disregard them completely, state the most basic facts of reality, and express, nay, demand our rights to self-determination.

Like What?

Our messaging should be is simple; it should be based on what I call Supreme Sovereignty: no group should rule or lord over another group against their will. Therefore, we reject all enemy isms; we want to live among our own in peace; we want nothing to do with anyone else.

Keep your message short, simple, and get right to the point.

No amount of mental gymnastics or semantic sorcery can undermine this message:

• We reject the enemy’s isms no matter what; even if something like multiculturalism were to slightly improve society (it doesn’t), we reject it because we want to live according to our values and traditions, and no one else’s.

• We want to live in peace among ourselves, which means we are not interested in ruling over other people, and we will respect that same right for others to live among their own as well, which is the opposite of supremacy.

• We want nothing to do with others unlike us, not because we hate them, but because it is the only way can we have peace in our own living space, since being forced to mix with other groups that have different needs, desires, and values in the same space, guarantees conflict and strife within that space.

That’s it; it’s really that simple, and there is nothing else to it.

Simplicity Exposes The Enemy

Anyone who opposes these three simple positions, is by default a supremacist who insists that we must throw our people into a never-ending war with others who don’t even share the same destiny as us. When we oppose this idea, the enemy intelligentsia demands we “justify” why they should let us live according to our own desires and preferences; but realize that their very act of demanding justification from us exposes their supremacism, and thus should be instantly pointed out and rejected, as they have no authority over us. Of course, when we do that, they go as far as condemning our desires as immoral and dangerous to “our democracy.” How ironic it is for these supremacist parasites to invoke “democracy” when they don’t even represent our people in the first place.

My advice to you, dear reader, is stop wasting your time justifying yourself to anyone who does not share the same values as you. There is enough room for everyone on this earth to live peacefully among their own people in its own living space: whether that living space is politically homogenous, racially homogenous, religiously homogenous, or the combination of those three, is up to those living within them.

Our enemy may be clever, but they are extremely stupid. Why waste your time at all?

To claim it is superior to organize humanity by shoving different, incompatible people in to the same living space and telling them to learn “tolerate each other” — compromise their beliefs and values — is an insanity of the highest order that can be easily destroyed by the logic most basic order: the desire to be truly unified people.

So, keep your message short and simple, and watch how the enemy narrative crumbles.

