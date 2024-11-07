This will always be easier said than done, and it took me years to get to this point, but the learning to “turn it off” and get back to normal life to maintain your normal relationships, is crucial to fighting in this struggle.

And like I said — it’s way easier said than done.

But once you accept that “normies” are always going to “norm,” just like a dog is always going to “dog,” you accept the fact you’re going to have to put on your “social mask” in order to operate normally in society.

Everyone one of us wears a “social mask,” which is the act we put on in order to function with others on a day-to-day basis.

Some examples are:

• When you go to Thanksgiving dinner and have to deal with some relatives who you can’t really stand, but you do so for the sake of the whole family.

• When you’re in a bad mood at work, but put on a happy face because you have to, in order to do your job.

• When you go on a first date with someone, and you’re trying to learn about them and figure out if you even like them, so you don’t put all your cards on the table.

In all the above cases, you are not being completely honest, not only because you have to protect yourself and your interests, but also because it is impossible to continue the social interactions required if you were.

Yet, many of us forget we need to put on our social masks when dealing with normies, because we always think we have to be in the fight, otherwise we will miss out on something important. But we can’t always being fighting, not only because it is impossible, but also because it will break us.

No one is able to fight an infinite number of rounds without taking a break: no boxer, no MMA champion, and not you. You think that you must always be red-pilling people at all times, otherwise you are not doing your job. Well, the truth is, you should always be red-pilling people, but only at the right times. Do you think it’s appropriate to try and red-pill people at a funeral?

“Sorry for your loss, Sally; Frank was a good man. By the way, make sure Google, ‘the Dancing Israelis’ when you have a chance.”

When you’re on your proverbial lunch break, you should be on — a break. It’s ok to turn it off and relax, watch your favorite show, play a game, or do whatever you enjoy doing. You are a human being, not a machine.

Don’t forget: your mental health is important. There is a time to fight, a time to relax, and a time play.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

The Truth

As I wrote in a previous post A Thankless Job, if we continuously expect the normies to stop being normies, we will begin to resent them for not “getting it,” and not being just like us. But the majority of them, unlike us, will never change, just like our pets will never change. Thus, we must love and care for them just as we do our pets, who will never start speaking to us about politics — or at all, for that matter — but we need to, as good guardians, love and protect them from harm.

Perhaps comparing them to dogs earlier can be taken the wrong way, but it is to show the stark contrast between our worlds. You can also think of it when an adult is interacting with children: they change their tone and their voice; they ask silly questions; poke their noses; tickle them and laugh along, while the children tell us silly stories; attempt to make funny jokes; share with us, their fantasies, and talk about their favorite cartoons. This is a perfect example of turning off “adult mode” and turning on “play mode.” I do this every time I play with my daughter who is three, and my son who is nine; I could not be a good father if never turned off “fight mode.” The same is true for being a husband, son, brother, fellow citizen, etc.

By the way, I am not putting down “normies,” because there is nothing wrong with being a one; in fact, we are fighting to bring things back to normal, aren’t we? We are fighting for the average joe; for the working class; for our innocent children; for the benefit of humanity, all whom are normies. But because we are the ones doing the fighting, we are the heroes in this story, and we must learn to find balance, for no one is going to do it for us, nor could do it for us.

The Epiphany

My mistake for years, up until recently, was always keeping “fight mode” on. This is damaging to all relationships, and something I recently learned how to shut off by accepting the following things:

Every second someone dies. I can’t save everyone. I can’t stop all evil. I can only save myself. I can teach others how to do the same.

Even Superman can’t save everyone

It is simple, yet profound: We only have a limited time on this earth; and although our purpose is to fight, we can’t save everyone, we can’t stop all the bad guys, and we can’t always be fighting. Even predators — the Lion, for example — will play around with his cubs; he is not always hunting.

If the King of the Jungle has time to play with his cubs, so do you. Yet, I was putting all my relationships on the backburner, and then wondering why I was miserable for the most part, especially when it tickled down and effected everyone I cared for. This truth hit me like a ton of bricks, and this is why I’m sharing it with you.

Turn it Off, or Die!

Turn it off, or you will die before you die!

What does this mean?

If we are always in “fight mode,” the constant stress, anxiety, resentment, and anger we carry, no matter how justified, will kill, within ourselves, the joy and love that we are trying to bring back into the world. By doing so, we can no longer be the light and shining example we want others to be; we no longer become the change in we want to see in the world, if we ourselves have changed into the very thing we are fighting against. This does not mean we are doing the same thing as our enemies, but that we become a vessel that carries the same energy as them: negative, destructive, and resentful — all of which will destroy ourselves and our relationships.

I am telling you, and I learned this the hard way over years, if you don’t “turn it off,” you will destroy yourself and everything you love. You will burn out, become depressed, and you will break. At that point, you have failed to save yourself, and while broken, will not be able to save anyone else.

In order to avoid this, you must take “days off,” and always make sure you do things that make you happy. This means literally scheduling dinner dates with your significate other, having playtime with your kids, and having fun time with your friends.

Do you think it’s fair to my wife, for example, when I take her out to dinner to spend quality time with her, but bring up the horrors of Gaza while we are eating? It’s not fair to her, nor to me. Do I not deserve quality time with her? I can’t always be thinking about babies being blown up overseas, when I’m trying to enjoy dinner.

You as calendar to schedule your time off if you have to.

I often feel guilty for the fact I am blessed and my family is safe; that I’m over here not living in a warzone while others are. But would I want to trade my life for theirs? Of course not. I should be thankful and actually enjoy the fact I’m in such a safe place, and my children are not getting blown up, instead of feeling guilty for it; for if I feel guilty that I am blessed by God, am I not rejecting this gift? Moreover, I am doing as much as I can to bring awareness to the injustices happening to the people of Gaza, and all the others in the world, so I am doing the right thing, and I shouldn’t feel guilty at all. If I were to always feel guilty, get upset, and allow myself to be overwhelmed by the struggle, I would destroy my own family; and at that point, it wouldn’t be the jews that killed my family — it would have been me.

Water Your Garden

So, you must learn to turn it off, because like I always say: you can only “do what you can, with where you are, with whatchya got.” You have a life to attend to outside of this fight. You are no good to us if you’re not in the best physical and mental shape; nor are you are good to your loved ones, if you no longer love them, due to your anger and resentment created by the inability for you to separate our fight from their lives.

So long as you are doing the right thing at some level, there is no reason not to enjoy the blessings you have and attend to the garden you have grown (your life). For all relationships, like plants, need to be watered; and for many of you, your garden has been in a drought, dying and left unkept due to your own guilt of being blessed.

Do you not also deserve a beautiful garden for your bravery, courage, and sacrifices you have made to do the right thing?

Do you not deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labor?

Do you not deserve the blessings God gave you?

Yes, you do!

Don’t let your own garden die when it doesn’t need to.

Go be a normal human being and attend to it — The fight will always be here when you get back.

