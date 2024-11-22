As jews have, once again, successfully conquered the White House, seeing Trump “picking” jew after jew and putting them into positions of power, we have to prepare ourselves for another four years of backing Zionist imperialism, and perhaps in the worst case, starting WWIII.

But how much more war can Americans really take?

America is 248 years old, and yet it been at war for over 96% of its existence. Certainly, some of these wars must have been just — namely the ones to expand our colonies and free ourselves from the British — but most of them, especially after 1913, have been nothing but special-interest wars that benefited the jews at the expense of Americans.

Despite Americans being against both WWI and WWII, they were dragged into them with the help of engineered catastrophes, such as the sinking of the Lusitania, and Pearl Harbor. It is clear the American people haven’t had control of their government since then, and that the American military-industrial complex has been taken over by parasitical, hostile entity.

Americans were against entering WWII, until (((They))) let Pearl Harbor happen.

We were warned about this entity by people who worked for it: once, by General Smedley Butler, who wrote a short book (a mere 12 pages) called War is a Racket (free PDF on my website); and another time, by General Dwight D. Eisenhower in his farewell address. The following in an excerpt highlighting his warning:

…This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence-economic, political, even spiritual-is felt in every city, every state house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society. In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together….

Sadly, Eisenhower’s warning was not heeded to at all, and America has become nothing but a war machine for the jew and his quest for global supremacy. It certainly doesn’t help that the jews run the media, and constantly use false flags to trick us into every war since the founding of the Fed, but people are catching on, albeit slowly. I’m glad to see that more and more American are beginning to realize they have been lied to, especially after the so-called “War on Terror,” but we still have more waking up to do.

America’s Only Fought FIVE Wars!

By the way, did you know despite all the “wars” our nation has been/is involved in, it has only formally declared war five times? The last time the United States declared war properly via US Congress, was in 1942 against the Axis Powers.

“So, how have we been at war ever since ?”

I’m glad you asked: After giving POTUS war powers, he has been able to launch “military-led operations,” “police actions,” and “humanitarian interventions” without the need for Congress to declare war, for over the last eight decades. In other words, with some semantic sorcery, POTUS can start military conflicts and not call them wars, only needing approval from Congress to continue these so-called conflicts after a 60-day period.

Now I realize why my second tour was called “Operation Enduring Freedom”

The Parasite Class is always using semantic sorcery to trick us, just like it did when it changed the “Department of War” to the “Department of Defense” in 1949; cleary, everyone can see the DOD is been on the offense, rather than on the defense. It is important to educate your fellow citizens on these jewish tricks, in order to undermine their trust in its institutions, which have been weaponized against the American people by the jew.

How to Wake People Up

One way to help wake up your fellow Americans, is to ask them questions like these:

“How are our troops fighting to protect our freedoms and to preserve our way of life, when every time they go out to fight some ‘evil dictator’ in a foreign nation, or help ‘spread democracy’ to liberate some supposedly oppressed people, our own government passes things like the Patriot Act and NDAA, both of which stripped away our rights here at home?” “Don’t you see that ‘Dictator X’ does not have the ability to take away our freedoms, only our own government does? And isn’t is strange that they always do? Think about it: they tell us we must go fight ‘Dictator X,’ who is threatening our freedoms, and in order to do so, our government must take away our freedoms before he does! How stupid do they think we are?” “When we hear that one of our helicopters crashed in Syria and everyone on board died, which of our freedoms was protected? When one of our military convoys gets hit by a daisy chain of IEDs, resulting in the deaths of several of our troops, while they were illegally occupying a nation (Iraq) they never should have been in in the first place, which part of our way of life was preserved? How does engaging in these never-ending conflicts protect anything?” “How is our way of life being preserved when the moral fabric of American society, along with the family unit, are constantly under attack by the ‘Woke’ domestic policies within. It’s not the Iranian Ayatollah forcing your daughter to go to the bathroom with a man, is it?” “How do these ‘operations’ benefit Americans, when our education system, health, infrastructure, and economy are all literally deteriorating right before our eyes, due to the high cost of funding these needless wars?”

Showing them the immense cost of these useless, never-ending wars, and how they effect their pocket, is probably the best way to turn them against war. I know it sad they won’t turn against war for the obvious moral reasons, so you have to show Americans how it hurts them the most: their pockets.

Are Americans Sick of War?

I keep hearing that Americans are sick of war, but are they really? Clearly not enough: we have hundreds of military bases around the world, with thousands of troops deployed. In fact, we are currently engaged in so-called “combat operations” in over 14 countries across the planet, with only seven of those being acknowledged by the Pentagon; and yet, somehow, our freedoms are under attack and we are less safe than we ever were before.

America has 750 bases, 128 of which are in 80 countries across the world.

And how do the People respond? Well, most people don’t even know these facts, or they know but don’t care; and for the rest who may know, all our politicians have to do is claim these things are necessary to protect us from whatever boogeymen they created, and people seem to just go along with it.

I have a saying: “The People are stupid because they are lazy, and they are lazy because they are stupid.” This is so true about Americans. Most people, despite their claim of being super-patriotic, have no care whatsoever about anything that does not directly affect their personal lives, especially when it comes to war. However, the fact is, all of these “conflicts,” “operations,” and “interventions” do affect their personal lives, because the jew robs every single American household of its money to fund his wars, and always ensures to strip some of our freedom in the process. But they are too lazy to do anything about it, because they are too stupid realize it is their responsibility and duty as Americans to end all these useless wars; that our government isn’t going to do it for them, and they have to take every action — protest, boycott, withhold their vote from any warmongering politician — to ensure that they stop.

Keep Pushing the Truth

I know it seems like an impossible task, and we do know the jew will wage his wars whether or not we protest, boycott, or withhold our votes, but we must still push an anti-war message to our fellow Americans. If everyone becomes anti-war, realizing these “operations” only benefit the Parasite Class, eventually withholding votes will make a difference, as none of the warmongering Shabbos goy will be voted back into office, and they will eventually be replaced by anti-war ones. If not, and the entire population becomes anti-war, and realizes the government no longer represents any of them; then we have the possibility of revolution, which would remove this parasitical tyranny from power.

No thanks, Uncle Scam; I will NOT die for Israel.

Despite having all odds against us, we have the truth, and we should always be telling it no matter what. Moreover, our position should be that of our Founding Fathers: Non-interventionism. We don’t want to be involved in any wars, conflicts, operations, or humanitarian interventions, for any reason whatsoever. It is time we Americans take care of our own citizens, above all else, and worry about our own borders and security, for once. Instead of letting billions, nay trillion, be wasted on jewish wars, we should be investing trillions into ourselves.

Who can oppose such a message? Only an unpatriotic, parasite would.

So, make sure you are constantly guiding your sleepy, lazy, and stupid Gentile friends to truth, by asking them the simple questions like the ones above — eventually, they should see the light.

Hell, if a ZOGbot like me saw the it, anyone can!

All My Links