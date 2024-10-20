Like most people, after diving into every conspiracy theory for years, and then stumbling upon the truth about how things really work in this world—the jew and his plans for us: White genocide—I immediately became overwhelmed with a sense of duty to do something. But what could I do?

At the time of my awakening in 2012, I was 28-years-old, renting a small basement apartment in Newark, New Jersey, with a few thousand dollars to my name. I didn’t have my full disability benefits, so I was working part time for my friend’s energy consulting firm, while also studying my second year of Neuro-Linguistic Programing.

At 28, with hair!

I founded my short-lived life-coaching business in Newark, called “Internal Tranceformations,” but eventually decided to leave, after seeing “diversity” ruin even the safest part of Newark, named “the Iron Bound,” which was the European part of the city, composed of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian denizens.

At the time, I was dating my wife-to-be; both of our cars were broken into by a crackhead looking for spare change—hers once, and mine twice. While the Blacks lived across the tracks on the other side of the city, Mexicans began “invading” the Iron Bound, causing crime to skyrocket. Eventually, what caused me to snap and leave Newark after all these robberies, was seeing a Mexican walking down my street, completely nude and high on something; and another incident, when a “person” defecated on the front of my apartment.

The Video that Changed My Life

In 2013, I got the hell out of Newark and moved into my friend’s apartment, which was located in a much better town called Aberdeen, New Jersey. There, one day in my bedroom, I decided to share my thoughts on White Genocide with the world. I made my first video on topic, which I named: “Call of Duty: White People Must Tell the Truth About White Genocide,” (or something like that) which went viral and “put me on the map,” so to speak.

The badly lit room where I made my first video.

The entire pro-White movement was excited to see a former Marine wake up to this jewish plan to destroy our people. I got everyone’s attention, from David Duke to everyone you can think of. I became a “celebrity” over night, doing my rounds on podcast after podcast, radio show after radio show. But I had no idea what I was getting into. I had no idea that using my real name and showing my face would cause huge problems for me. I had no idea the entire jewish apparatus would attack me: blogs, media, anonymous accounts, all calling me a Nazi, anti-Semite, racist, bigot, and so on.

It was this attack on my person—the first time in my life being called these names for telling the truth about something—made me realize everything I read in Mein Kampf, For My Legionnaires, The Culture of Critique, My Awakening, Jewish Supremacy, and many other books about jewish power, that it wasn’t something of the past, but still a fact of today. In other words, the jewish response to my video proved to me that everything I read about the jew was true.

From there I joined a podcast called “The White Voice,” which in 2014 was extremely controversial to even mention anything white. Later, I joined the American Freedom Party and tried to run for Congress, but it failed due to a paperwork mix-up from my campaign manager: half of my signatures were discarded being on the wrong from, while the others were valid. Eventually, I was asked by a friend Nathan Damigo to be the chairman of the National Youth Front, which I did for about nine months, doing all kinds of activism, until I stepped down as my wife gave birth to our first child.

Moral of the Story

The reason I am here today; the reason I am who I am in this cause, is because one day I made a video . . . that’s it.

I don’t have a copy of this video, nor can I find it anywhere on the Internet, but I can tell you, it was a terrible video, taking several takes to make, and my delivery was horrific—I was stumbling, misspeaking, and was nothing like I am today. But despite all that, the message got out there, the people heard it, and it changed my life forever.

Fast forward 12 years later, after doing video after video, interview after interview, and stream after stream, and constantly practicing speaking in the shower, car, and my office (when no one is around of course), I basically mastered my oratory, to the point I can do hour-long monologues, speeches in public without any bullet points or scripts, and talk to any group of people in the world, to get them excited and take action—all this without ever once attending any formal training, acting classes, or anything of that nature.

My first-ever public speech at the JP Conference 2024

Am I saying this to brag? Absolutely not! I’m saying this because I found a way to forge myself into a weapon against our enemy. And knowing how I did this, I came up with a motto for you to follow, in order to make yourself one as well.

And it goes like this: “Do what you can, from where you are, with whatchya got.”

I know . . . all of you English majors are cringing at the last part of the phrase, but “with what you have” isn’t as catchy as “with whatchya got”; and when dealing with the masses, it’s all about what’s catchy and what sounds better.

The point of this entire article is to get you to think about what I just wrote above, and for you to find a way by which you could contribute to the fight.

So let’s break my motto down:

“Do What You Can”

You can only do something you’re able to do; thus, you are only required to do what you can. And what is it that you can do? In my case, I can speak and move people—it is my skill. Due to my financial situation and my military background, I am able to a be a public figure, tell the absolute truth, and deal with all the enemy’s blows. Thus, I can be on the front lines and not worry about losing my house or being fired from a job.

But if you can’t do this, what can you do? Are you willing to offer your manpower to do IRL protesting, events, or help with campaigns? Do you have technical skills to help our guys make videos, graphics, or documentaries; to build websites, help run organizations, or manage events? Do you have no skills, but a ton of money to spare, with which you could support our guys on the front lines, fighting against the enemy?

And by the way, you shouldn’t compare yourself with others who can do things you cannot do, for whatever the reason. Firstly, because it is impossible, and thus, you waste your emotional energy on something you cannot change; and secondly, because you’re not meant to do it at this point in time, if you’re meant to do it at all. There is no point to beat yourself up over something you can’t do. The only time you should be ashamed of yourself, is when you’re not doing what you could be doing.

“From Where You Are”

We live in spacetime, so you can only do what you can from the position in spacetime that you’re in. Unless you fly to Gaza and fight the IDF on the front lines, you can’t stop the genocide there. Unless you move to Europe and somehow become a MP in the EU, you’re not going to be able to change the law and to stop The Great Replacement. But you could, from where you are, at least speak on these topics or help those who are on the front lines.

So, wherever you are in spacetime, is the only place you can be right now, and thus, the only place you need to be, in order to do what you can. If you think you need to be somewhere else, well then, you’re going to do what you can to put yourself in that position.

“With Whatchya Got”

What is at your disposal? You have a courage, skill, or money, you’re in a certain place in spacetime, so what do you have that will help you deploy either? All I had back in 2014 when I went viral, was a crappy desktop camera, a badly lit bedroom, and my voice. I had no money, no power, no support, and I was completely unknown to the movement, and yet I did what I could, from where I was, with what I had . . . it wasn’t much, but it changed everything.

Do you have a giant social circle, a large following, or a lot of business connections? Utilize them to spread the truth in someway. It doesn’t have to be my way or someone else’s way, but your way. You should be, at minimum, telling people the truth in your immediate circle of friends, family, and some coworkers, if not.

Practical and Effective

We don’t have the best possible means, we have all of the odds stacked against us, we don’t have the perfect allies, and we are running out of time; thus, we have to play with the cards we have.

We have to stop living in fantasy land while our enemies operate practically in the real world. If you look at what their strategy is, they do exactly what I’m proposing for you to do. You think the jew likes Blacks, Muslims, or Hindus? No, yet he turns all races and religions against Whites. You think the jew like Christians? No, yet his greatest ally is the duped Christian Zionist. The jew does not “sperg out” nor “purity spiral” like we do, without our idealism in fantasy land; he does what he can, from where he is, with what he has.

For example, The Christian-Muslim against world jewry is the product of my motto, and so is my call of unity between the decent Gentiles from all races to turn against the jew; and yet, the “spergs” and “purity spiralers” fail to understand the reality we live in, which is why they are a detriment to our movement. They think idealistically when we must think practically. These fools are trying to do what they can’t do, in a fantasy world of idealism where they are not, with things that they don’t have nor exist—and this is why they are and have been failures for decades, and we don’t have decades left to waste.

Focus on You

Don’t worry about what others are doing, don’t worry about your haters, and don’t worry about complainers; the only thing you should be worrying about is if you’re doing what you can—this is all that is required from you.

Do it everyday, and you can lay your head down and night knowing you did your part in our fight against jewish supremacy.

