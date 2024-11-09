One of the biggest problems we face as revolutionaries, is trying to compete with the enemy’s multi-billion-dollar media apparatus to get our message out to the People. This in of itself is already a monumental task that we have to overcome, and we have certainly been doing so quite successfully in the last two years, as we have been continuously obliterating the jewish supremacist narrative.

Since Oct 7th, we have dealt blow after blow to the jewish media, to the point now they have to call everything a pogrom and another Holocaust™ to maintain their facade of ultimate victimhood — as they are currently doing with the recent events in Amsterdam. The only solution to jewish kvetching, is mock their pathetic narratives, show the public how ridiculous they, ignore their responses, and keep pushing our message.

I’m happy to see this is what the People have been doing more and more everyday, since they are sick and tired of jews and their lies.

Jews, Goys, and Bots

But the jews are not the only annoying thorn in our side. As we continue marching forward in this memetic war, anonymous trolls and the Shabbos goy forces are always swarming and trying to suck us into needless conversations. Remember as I have written in another post, that time is not only money, but also life; for every second you spend arguing with the enemy, is a second being taken from your life. It is for this reason trolls are deployed by our enemies, to impede you on your mission, to drain you of your vital energy, and demoralize you from continuing on.

Israel, for example, not only has the JIDF, Unit 8200, and an unknown number of Sayanim posing our our fellow citizens, but now also has armies of AI bots to swarming comment sections on all social media platforms, to create a false sense of social proof, and sway the narrative their way. Luckily, at this time, these bots are not sophisticated enough to mimic human conversation perfectly, and thus, can easily be spotted.

“I’m Sarah. I’m a Christian who believes Israel has a right to defend itself from Hamas terrorists.”

The point of this article is to help you realize that engaging with any accounts supporting the enemy narrative is a waste of time. There is no reason to even debate Shabbos goy who are completely brainwashed. By the way, the Shabbos goy you are arguing with, may not even been a fellow Gentile, but a jew, or in the worst case, an AI bot pretending to be one. Imagine spending hours of your day debating a jew who will never change, or an algorithm that doesn’t sleep, eat, or have a family to attend to, programmed to waste your time, while you thought you were trying to save a confused Gentile.

One thing’s certain, though: the fact the enemy has to deploy bots to defend their position, just shows how desperate they have become; and thus, the risk of you getting sucked into one of these useless encounters meant to drain you is much higher today, and will only continue to increase as the jews make their bots more efficient at mimicking human conversation.

So what should you do?

Block Them All

My position on trolls is very simple: the second anyone saying anything to me in bad faith, insults me, or has an Israeli flag or that satanic-looking Hebrew lettering in their profile, I block them instantly. I don’t care what they have to say; it doesn’t matter what they have say; and I don’t have time to waste. Every second of my life is devoted to waking up my fellow Gentiles, and focus on my disseminating my message of supreme sovereignty from these parasites. I don’t need their input or permission, nor do I care to listen to any Gentiles who want to remain enslaved by the jew — there is no way to free a slave who wants to be a slave.

This is the attitude you must have if you want to avoid being drained by useless debates and conversations, and be negatively affected by malicious trolling. All trolls should be insta-blocked, and all weaklings removed from your sight. They will try to goad you with insults, mock you for not wasting your with them, and display your block as a screenshot calling you a coward. So what? Who cares what these idiots say? Why do they deserve any of your time? Why would you even debate your enemy, whose entire purpose is to destroy you? What’s there to debate?

Nothing — that’s what.

I’ve blocked so many people, getting blocked by me is a near certainly for all opposition; thus, they worthless and no kind of accomplishment.

You need to be strong and not care what any of these people think or say about you; and remember: there are plenty of Gentiles looking for the truth out there, and they aren’t going to be attacking, insulting, or libeling you while they are genuinely searching for it; only slaves and enemies will do those things, and they have no right to speak to a sovereign soldier like you.