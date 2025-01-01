I could write about the several important events that occurred during 2024, many of which are white-pilling, but most of which are black-pilling; however, instead of doing that, I want to focus on our future.

If you are truly serious about securing a future for ourselves and our children, then you need to stop talking about it and start taking action to achieve it.

But what actions?

Aside from outright violence, which I do not condone nor think is necessary, we must play the cards that we have; and those cards are the control of our bodies and finances. Granted, without dismantling the jewish monetary system, we will not be truly free, but that cannot happen until we gain political power. And is it even possible to take on the behemoth that is our government? I don’t think so, unless we wake up every single White person and they all run for office, or we raise an army and go to war with this US Military, neither of which are going to happen, so we must discard any such fantasies, and be pragmatic.

We Need to Let Go

Here’s the blunt truth: I can’t speak for Europeans, but we Americans are not going to take our country back, because there is no country to take back — it’s gone. Nothing about America reflects our European spirit anymore, as it is completely in the hands of an alien power who has terraformed this once great nation into a feeding ground for its kind. What few expressions that are allowed to come to the surface, are nothing but table scraps used to keep us hanging on to a false hope, as they feed on us and acquire more power.

I know many of you may feel the need to save all of America, because you want to take it all back, but this country is not your people; your people are not a social construct confined by boundaries, rather, they are a biological construct bounded by blood. Whatever ground we may lose for now, we could always get back later; but if we lose our people, no amount of ground can bring them back.

Why?

There is nothing on this planet that can make more of your people, other the very blood that flows within your veins. Your people are your most precocious possession, and they do not live in America’s institutions, its wonders like the Grand Canyon, or monuments like Mount Rushmore; nor do they live in the Constitution, state legislatures, or local ordinances; they live within you!

Although America is dead, we still live! And the biggest problem we face is not even our enemies, but ourselves, by being disorganized, divisive, and deluded defeatists without a vision.

What Can We Do?

What we can do right now, is pool our financial resources and invest in creating pressure groups and intentional communities, which will fight for our people’s rights, combat enemy propaganda, and allow us to secure land where we can establish pro-White communities as our living spaces. Such communities are already being built; in fact, a friend of mine, Eric Aarvoll, has established one in Arkansas with several other White families called Return to the Land. It is a private membership association with the proper legal framework that allows them to admit White people of good character, so they can live in peace, away from all the anti-White hatred and diversity.

Now that the word racist has lost all its power in America, more White people will be unaffected when they are called it, and will continue to take actions that will help secure their loved ones from this onslaught of diversity and multiculturalism. Because of this, we could also run people for office, and they won’t get much push back from their fellow Whites like they would have 10 years ago. But I wouldn’t put so much hope into winning any seats at the state or federal levels, so we should focus on the local level, where our activists can win and make important changes to the towns and cities they live in.

A Serious Attitude Change

We need to put aside all fear of loss, not care who gets offended, disowns us, hates us, or even wants to kill us, and do everything we can to free ourselves from our enemy’s supremacy. We need to not only establish thousands of intentional communities, so we can opt out of the anti-White system while building a parallel economy, but also keep our money within the family, just like all the minorities do.

We need to be completely unapologetic about our position. We owe nothing to anyone. The opinions of those who oppose us don’t matter: they are not us; they can’t create us; and they have openly stated that they want to ensure less of us are created. All anti-Whites are our enemies and should be treated as such. However, any non-Whites who understand the value of our people and wish to build an alliance with us to fight against jewish supremacy, we should welcome with open arms and help them in their quest for freedom as well.

Stop Religious Infighting

One thing that is extremely detrimental to our cause, is the constant bickering over our religious differences, which is one of the worst things we could do to ourselves. Put it this way: If we don’t stop jewish supremacy, all of our religions will be wiped out, because there will be none of us left to practice them. Thus, we must first secure ourselves on a biological basis, then divide ourselves into religious communities if we want to. It makes no sense to disown your fellow White person because they believe in something different, so long as his religious beliefs are not interfering with your peace and prosperity in this life.

So, stop causing division over your religious beliefs; I don’t care if you’re Christian, Pagan, Buddhist, or whatever else, so long as you are pro-White and want to stop jewish supremacy, your beliefs are fine by me. Those who insist on arguing over religion are not helping us at all and need to be kicked aside, for they are not serious about surviving White genocide. Let them argue themselves to death among their fellow spergs who will achieve nothing in this life.

Our Simple Request

This year, your message should be simple: “I don’t want to be part of this anymore; I don’t want to rule over anyone else; I just want to live among my own people, in peace.” If anyone says you don’t have the right to, you call them a supremacist, eliminate them from your life, and move on. I don’t care who they are: friends, family, co-workers; if they are anti-White, they’re not right.

This year should be the year of organization and mobilization. Find others like yourself, build new friendships and alliances, and take some kind of action to help establish the parallel societies we need now, to ensure we get the sovereignty we want, in the future.

