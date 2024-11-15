I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but no one is coming to save us. To believe that a tech giant like Elon Musk, or a real estate mogul like Donald Trump, are going to, on their own, fight the so-called “Deep State” (jews) and save humanity, is just a lot of coping, hoping, and wishful thinking.

We have to accept the fact, ladies and gentlemen, that the only people that can change and save the world, is us; and it’s not that you and I could change the entire world ourselves, because we can’t, but we can help change the world by becoming better people.

You must understand that because we, as individuals, are parts of humanity, that if we want to change it, we each must do our duty, bear our cross, and make the changes we wish to see in it, on the personal level within ourselves; for if we wish to change humanity as a whole, we much change it part by part, which means person by person; family by family; town by town; city by city; state by state; and nation by nation. This is how change is achieved. There has been no change in human history that ever came from the masses as a whole; all change began with an individual who had an idea that spread and won the hearts and minds of the People; the People then changed themselves to live in accordance with that idea.

“But Lucas, you just said no one is coming to save us, and yet you also just said that change does not come from the masses, but from an individual with an idea.”

Yes I did, and there is no contradiction, because when such an individual comes and his idea made known to the People, they still have to be won over by that idea, and then, they still have to do the work to change and live up it — work must always be done. Nothing in this universe changes from one state to another without the transfer of energy, which is just another way to say “work,” yet people think that all of the massive and necessary changes we need to happen will occur without any work, without any sacrifice, without any risk, and without any losses. How delusional!

Learn From our Enemy

Our enemy despite, being outnumbered by billions of us, understands the importance of individual responsibility, of the family unit, of community cohesion, and of sacrifice for the sake of their greater good: They understand and realize the power of the collective. This is why they dominate despite their small numbers, and we lose despite our massive numbers; it is really this simple.

The jews take care of each other, give to each other, look out for each other, sacrifice for each other, and they defend their interests unapologetically; but we do everything we can to make sure we only do the minimum, and in worst cases, nothing at all, by being freeloaders who want our fighters and our intelligentsia on the front lines to work for free: write books for free, do speeches for free, stream for free, organize for free, protest for free, put their lives on the line for free, risking everything for us, while we sit here hoping and coping.

Who needs to be cancelled when our own people effectively cancel themselves by not supporting each other? How is allowing our best fighters to work like dogs for free, because we are cheap, any different than being cancelled? It’s actually worse than being cancelled, for isn’t working for free a form of — slavery? If you look at our enemies, they do nothing for free: all jews contribute to the jewish agenda in some way, shape, or form.

The jews push change from the bottom up, starting with themselves as individuals, and then, policing each other following the code of conduct written in their Talmud. Although they don’t do it in front of us, they mercilessly shame any jew who does not help contribute to jewish supremacy. Although they value individualism, individualism does not trump the well-being of collective jewry; in fact, individual needs are sacrificed when necessary to achieve its greater gain; yet, we Gentiles want everyone else’s needs to be sacrificed for our personal gain.

What About You?

Forget trying to figure out if Elon or Trump are “our guys”; the question should be, are you? We cannot know if some powerful figures are secretly on our team, but we can know if you are. And if you are, the question then should be: “What am I doing to help the cause?” If the answer is “Nothing,” then you need to change that immediately.

Like I said earlier, if you want to see the change in the world you desire, you must embody that change within your world by becoming a living example for others around you to emulate. If you want others to be helpful, you must help; if you want other to be brave, you must be brave; if you want others to fight, you must fight; if you want others to sacrifice, you must sacrifice. And what are those of us on the front lines asking of you? Are we asking you to die for us? No! We are asking for your support while we willingly take the brunt of the enemy’s attack for you and the rest of our people.

What does support look like? Telling the Truth in your own personal life, for starters, so you embody it at least at the smallest, social scale; then, support us, either in person during events, or online by posting our work; and if none of these, at least support financially, because no war is fought for free.

But before you can help us, you must first help yourself! Once you have proven you can change for the better in your own life, then you have proven to yourself and othes that you are worthy of joining the fight to help change the world for the better.

And who knows: perhaps when you change into the best version of yourself, you may turn out to be one of our best fighters. But you’ll never know if you’re just sitting there, hoping, coping, and wishing things to change.

BECOME THE CHANGE YOU WISH TO SEE IN THE WORLD!

