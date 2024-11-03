Many have asked me who I am voting for.

The answer is: no one.

I’m not going to play this kosher game anymore, regardless which table scraps our puppets throw at us, hoping to gain our support.

The last person I voted for was Donald Trump in 2016, because he truly seemed like an outsider that could have stopped globalism and at least “gave us more time” — which was the cope then. However, the second he bombed Syria, I knew it was over.

And I was right.

I realized that if this “self-made” billionaire — who apparently didn’t need anyone’s money, and thus, couldn’t be bought — couldn’t resist the jewish deep state, then no one could.

Not only did Trump bomb Syria twice, he did everything the jews asked him to do, including killing Soleimani, which I assume was the first time he ever killed another human being — such an act changes a man on so many levels.

Trump never arrested Hillary, he barely built any wall, nor was able to keep most of his promises; and worst of all, on his way out, he pardoned a bunch of jewish criminals. Yet we keep hearing “promises made, promises kept” or whatever. Sure, he may have done some things, but so what? The jew doesn’t care if you play within his kosher sandbox and make some minor changes here and there; he only cares if you try to get out and make major changes, like Hitler attempted to do.

The Kosher Cope

It should be obvious to everyone at this point, that there is literally no difference between the parties, aside from a few issues that are impossible to reconcile between people who hold opposing values. The parties will argue about abortion until the end of time, but both instantly agree to send foreign aid packages to Ukraine or Israel, in just a few hours. Every American sees the government doesn’t work for them, but they still fail to see that both sides don’t; instead, they blame the other side, which is much easier to do than take responsibility for being duped.

And for those who do realize that all sides are corrupt, the cope is always the same: “Well, look, I know this system is broken, and that both candidates are bad, but Candidate A is less bad.” This cope is like me saying: “Well, look, I know this system bad, and that both candidates are pedophiles, but Candidate A has only raped five kids, while Candidate B has only raped four. So, you better vote for A!

If you want to change a system that only gives you the option between two criminals, conmen, traitors, parasites, degenerates, morons, and so on, perhaps its time to scrap the system entirely, rather than convince yourself voting for the lesser of two evils is the best option. The best option is creating a system that produces no evils; but the problem is, the People don’t feel like they should do the best thing, which is to topple the two-party tyranny that has enslaved us all.

And of course no tyranny is going to allow you to topple it legally; it will rig elections, crush dissent, and do everything it would need to do to stay in power. Thus, if the People aren’t ready to fight and die for their freedom — like our Forefathers were — then they will remain enslaved, hoping and coping like they have been, and engaging in the same useless, kosher-sandwich debates — which I’m soooo sick of hearing everywhere. But the grift is too good, you see! It’s much easier to argue among morons, than take out the trash that forced you to live among them.

Accept Reality

The way I see it, America, and the West in general, is on an inevitable crash course with a giant (((iceberg))), and it’s going to crash sink to its cold death, no different than the Titanic. Whether we hit the it at 18 knots or 21 knots, it will destroy us. The same is true whether we get Trump or Harris; it literally makes no difference, especially when you know the jews are on both sides, and they will always win.

Most people still hope their candidate is secretly based and playing 4D chess, or if not based, they being “less bad” will give us “more time to red pill people.” Listen, the only people playing 4D chess are jewish billionaires, who are literally using us, our people, and our nations, as pawns in their chess game for global supremacy. In other words, there are jewish factions behind all sides that all agree on jewish supremacy, but don’t agree on how to achieve it, and they are warring with each other to see whose strategy will “win” out in the end.

And yes, I mean every… single… side… is run and controlled by jews: left and right; liberal and conservative; open borders and closed borders; pro-Israel and anti-Israel; pro-Ukraine, and anti-Ukraine; up and down; gay and straight; atheist and religious; nationalist and globalist. There is not a single political party, political ideology, sociopolitical issue the jew isn’t on both sides of; nor is there a single person in the mainstream politics that can make any difference, so long as they are operating within the Kosher Sandwich; not Putin, not Trump, not Elon, not Meloni, not anyone.

So, unless a candidate is literally like us, they won’t do anything, nor could do anything, because if their ideology does not specifically oppose all jewish machinations simultaneously, it won’t be able to stop jewish supremacy. Thus, anyone who is not like us, will make no difference at all.

The only time you’ll ever see me vote again, is if someone like me or you runs for office. They don’t have to be openly “based” so to speak, but there must be direct indications that they are, otherwise what is the point? Do we keep guessing and hoping they are secretly based?

I’m tired of hope.

Hope is a form of cope.

It’s time we walk away and build our own future, with our own hands.

Accept the Inevitable End

Since nothing lasts forever, neither will America as it stands, nor any other nation that is going through its death throes. America will die, like every other country that has before it. This is not being “black pilled” or “doom pilled” at all; it’s being realistic and done with the fantasies. No nation could ever be eternal, especially one as divided, dysfunctional, and decadent as ours. America must die so a greater version of it can live. In fact, the quicker this state falls, the faster we’ll be able to build on top of its ashes — anything aside from this understanding is pure cope.

Jewish supremacy will also meet its inevitable end, since power never stays in the hands of one group forever and always changes hands as time goes on. Thus, no matter what victory the jew may achieve — even the most dystopic possible tyranny you can imagine — it will eventually come to an end, like everything else does in this world.

So do not despair! And please, do not cope with insane delusions. The time has come to stop dancing to our enemy’s tune, and start dancing to our own. We cannot expect our parasitical foemen to ever give us permission to remove ourselves from them, nor think they’ll remove themselves from us, if we kindly ask them to. No! a fight between us is inevitable. But it is far too late for another War of Independence, which itself is a cope and fantasy — there are other ways to defeat our enemy.

How?

Well, that’s something I will write about in a future post.

But for now, get ready for embrace the massive changes coming from this election; for no matter which candidate wins, the jew wins, and he will continue to destroy the world until we get sick enough to stop him, for real.

