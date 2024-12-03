I’m sad to say that, once again, our “own people” have vindicated me for the six millionth time. I have written several articles about how stingy and unserious our people are, and how this attitude needs to change, lest our entire world is plunged under absolute jewish supremacy, way worse than what we see now.

What recent event has vindicated me?

Stew Peters had been working for months on his new documentary called Occupied, which focuses on the jewish supremacist occupation of our government, that he finally released it last week. But unlike his other documentaries, he had to pay for this one out-of-pocket to produce, due to losing his sponsors who used to fund his documentaries, after coming forward and going hard on the jewish problem. Thus, he put this documentary on his Locals page behind paywall, hoping to recover the costs. As predicted, stingy Gentiles were complaining about the $9 paywall, claiming that it was “jewish” of him not to put it out for free; that if he did a fundraiser or allowed donations up until to the release, he would recover his investment no time.

Many were complaining that it was $90 when it never was. Yes, the yearly subscription to Stew’s Locals is $90, but one could pay $9 per month, watch the film, then cancel after seeing it. So, due to people’s ignorance on how Locals, Patreon, Substack and other subscription-based platforms work, they were erroneously spreading that Stew was charging $90 to watch the film — utter stupidity due to sperginess.

Who’s jewish Again?

As many of Stew’s haters were calling him jewish, one of them did the most did the most jewish thing imaginable: he pirated the documentary and spread it all over Twitter for everyone to see. And not to my shock, this person’s fellow “Aryan” keyboard warriors cheered him on for stealing Stew’s intellectual property, literally committing a crime, apparently for the greater good. If these people weren’t happy with Stew’s release of the documentary, all they had to do is not watch it and move on. But like I said many times before, these stingy Gentiles not only want us to risk life, liberty, and limb calling out the enemy, they also want us to work for free! And if you don’t give them free stuff, you’re the jew!

Irony is when someone steals your work and calls you a jew! This is just one of many “Gentiles” who spread the pirated video. Disgraceful.

Who needs jewish supremacy and slavery when you own people are worse? At least the jew will pay you when you work for him at your wage-slave job.

However, among the despicable kvetching from our own people, there was only one good argument that Stew took into consideration: that no Boomer or Christian Zionist, who needs to see this film, is going to sign up and pay for Stew’s Locals page; and if his goal was to spread it to the masses, he needs to put it out there for them to see, for the masses are even cheaper than our own “based” allies.

Now It’s Free

A day later, Stew came out and said he would make the documentary free, hoping that people will keep their word and support his efforts via donations and purchases so he can recover his investment. He apologized for “not getting it right,” and decided to take it on the chin, showing his integrity as a man. I told Stew none of these people are owed an apology, but he decided to give one anyway, due to the confusion and drama. If Stew was a grifter as his haters claim, he would have doubled-down and not listened to any critiques.

Since its release, the people who said they would donate and help certainly have not, with only a handful of donations received for his work. Of course this is not shocking to me at all, because like I said, most people want us working like dogs. Stew promised those who did pay for his Locals subscription, that they will get new and exclusive content in the near future; no doubt he will deliver.

I now present to this documentary to you.

If you enjoy the documentary, consider supporting Stew Peters in whichever way you can. If you can’t do that, at least follow Stew’s socials and spread the film, so others can watch and share it with those who need to see it.

Here is a link to Occupied.

