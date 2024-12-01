It is interesting to see the stark contrast between the jewish mind and the Gentile one: A few years ago, I read The 48 Laws of Power, written by the jew, Robert Greene, who has an entire law dedicated to maintaining one’s reputation:

Overview of Law 5: Guard Your Reputation with Your Life Reputation is integral to power. So much depends on reputation—guard it with your life. With a strong reputation, you can influence and intimidate others. Beware of attacks on your reputation and squelch them immediately. Meanwhile, undermine your opponents’ reputations.

Although it’s true that having a good reputation is absolutely beneficial to a person, the reality is, we have no control of what others end up thinking about us. Furthermore, no matter how much good or bad you do in this world, you will always have both haters and lovers.

According to the stoic, Epictetus, we have no control over our reputation at all:

Some things are within our power, while others are not. Within our power are opinion, motivation, desire, aversion, and, in a word, whatever is of our own doing; not within our power are our body, our property, reputation, office, and, in a word, whatever is not of our own doing.

Yet, the jew, Robert Greene, advises us to do everything we can to guard our reputation with our life, even go as far as attacking the reputations of others. Does this sound like a person who is powerful or weak? Of course, Greene’s excuse about giving us such advice is that the game of power isn’t pretty: you either play it, or you get destroyed; but I do not believe that he telling us how to obtain true power, which is when a man becomes the embodiment of power himself. That is to say, he no longer needs to cater to any person to gain approval, because he becomes a unique powerful force of his own.

Stop Caring

Marcus Aurelius was one of the Good Emperors of Rome; he had absolute power and could have done anything he wanted: had massive orgies with women; killed anyone he didn’t like at will; and enrich himself at the expense of his people — like many power-hungry and tyrannical emperors before him — but he did the complete opposite. I learned about his character from his work Meditations, which changed my life, as I read for the first time, the words of a true philosopher king.

A powerful quote from my one of his entries:

Although I read his work 10 years ago, it took me eight years to embody his advice. I only recently realized that my own thoughts about myself are much more valuable than the combined thoughts of all humanity. For what is reputation anyway but a set of opinions? And opinions coming from who? Most people are inferior in mind, body, and spirit, so why should I care what any of them think? Why should I care what cowards, liars, sloths, degenerates, and idiots think? What kind of man would I be if I allowed their opinions shape or effect me, as I go about my journey in life?

But I went even further than disregarding the opinions of lesser people: I stopped caring what everyone thought of me; and I mean everyone — not just anons and public figures, but friends, family; and hell, even my own wife. I decided that I would become my own judge and determine my own value — freeing myself from the fear and insecurity that comes with caring what others think; for is it not a form of slavery to let the “market of opinions” determine your value, as if you were a slave being sold?

I am no slave; and thus, I am not a slave to the opinions of others.

This attitude is what separates me, Lucas Gage, from my former self known as Angelo John Gage. Although Angelo was certainly brave and all, he cared too much about others’ feelings and opinions. Lucas, however, cares only about Justice and completing his mission in life. This is why Lucas Gage gained much more influence in one year, than Angelo John Gage did in 11 years.

Only God Can Judge!

I know what you religious folks are thinking: “Only God can judge!” you say. Interesting: if God exists the way you believe, then it is even more reason not to care what any human thinks of you. Yet how many of you care more what your neighbor thinks than what God does? Have we not seen the entirety of Christendom crumble before the jews are their woke culture? Do we not see Christians, on the daily, kneel before their new masters, in fear of being labeled bigots, anti-Semites, Nazis, racists, and so on? How dare you speak to anyone about God’s judgement, when you fear the opinions of sinners? If your God exists as you believe, I’m sure he looks down with you in shame.

Harsh words, but do you see why I said them? I want you to free yourself like I have.

And just to clarify: When I speak of not caring about others’ opinions, that doesn’t mean I think I’m perfect, or I don’t take other people’s advice; I mean my mission to fight for Justice is more important than anything else, and that no man’s opinion will stop me from doing my duty.

If God is just, and my mission is to fight for Justice, than am I not doing the work of the Lord? And if I am doing the work of the Lord, his judgement upon me will be that I am a righteous man. So, then, why should I care what anyone thinks of me, so long as I am doing my duty?

True and False Power

There are two types of power: true power and false power. Greene’s advice in his book will lead to gaining the latter. False power is achieved by Machiavellian ways, which are indeed necessary in politics, but are unnecessary in becoming righteous and free. In fact, the politician is enslaved to his reputation, and thus, the opinions of other men, because his power is dependent on their support and votes. True power, however, is bestowed upon a man by Providence; for if God is the Truth, then a man who speaks the Truth is literally speaking the Word of God.

We have seen that the best leaders in history were not pathetic politicians, but righteous men who spoke truth to power: Marcus Aurelius didn’t even want his power, but knew he had a duty to play his role, so he governed not for himself but for the well-being of others; the same is true for Hitler, a mere painter, who simply wanted to free Germany from jewish supremacy; the same is true of Cincinnatus, who did his duty for Rome, and then relinquished his power to attend to his farm; and let’s not forget, General George Washington, after winning the War of Independence, was given the opportunity by his officers to establish a monarchy, but outright refused he to become king.

The greatest leaders in history didn’t seek power; they were the embodiment of power, because they were aligned with the Truth and were one with God. The greatest tyrants in history were the embodiment of weakness; they sought power and spoke lies, because they were one with the Devil.

Anyone who seeks power does not have it, for they would not be seeking it if they did. A man of true power does not seek power: he is powerful. He may not start off as powerful, for his fears may shackle him at first; but as he goes about his life and learns to break free, he becomes master over himself. Such a man is powerful because his actions are righteous; he is righteous because has no fear; and it is his fearlessness that gives him the strength most men lack. He gains influence not through deception and catering to mere mortals, but by blazing the path for others to follow, like a god among men. His true power lies within, and he empowers others without draining his own energies, by leading and lifting them up — this is true power! The power to give and create, not take and destroy, which is the kind of power the insecure and inferior jew seeks. The jew is a parasitical tyrant who gains his false power from without, by oppressing and taking the personal power from others, like a tick who gets its sustenance from the blood of his host.

Become Fearless

The advice on reputation Greene writes about in his book, is a reflection of the jew who wants to pass anti-Semitism laws to guard his horrific reputation. The jew is the embodiment of false power; a parasitical tyrant whose power depends on the perception of men, rather than Truth and Providence. As you know, the first thing the jews does to secure his power, is to take control of media, academia and entertainment, to change the perception of the masses; to lull his victim to sleep, and mask his tyranny as something else. We Gentiles are the complete opposite: we believe in free speech and open dialogue; and if we want to conquer a people, we do so head-on with brute force, because we embody power.

If you want to fight the jew effectively, you must shed all your fears and become powerful in your own way, within your own life. You do not have to become a great leader on the global scale, but you must become a leader amongst your peers and your loved ones, unapologetically speaking the truth, and walking the path of righteousness.

Although your “reputation” may suffer for a while, being called every kind of name by your enemies and your enslaved fellow Gentiles, you will notice they never call you a coward or a liar, because they can’t. And if you hold the line long enough, remembering that your reputation does not equate to true power, you will see the enemy’s lies crumble before you, and gain more influence as you awaken your fellow Gentiles over time, which leads you and everyone else, closer to the Truth, and closer to freedom.

