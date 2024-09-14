I’ve noticed a lot of people are going back to same old low-IQ, anti-White talking points I remember encountering over and over again during my pro-White activism back in 2014.

Why the regression?

Checkout my bookstore!

It seems as White people are starting to realize who’s actually in charge, and that there is indeed a global conspiracy to destroy them in every country they reside in, they are becoming less and less afraid of being called buzzwords—racist, Nazi, White supremacist, bigot, xenophobe, Islamophobe, anti-Semite—created to silence them into submission, and are starting to assert themselves more openly.

In response to this, anti-Whites and uneducated minorities, who are fearful of the resurgence of a White collective-consciousness, are reacting by resorting to old tricks, hoping to stop “White supremacy” from coming back.

Well, they not going to work.

The most common trick used by anti-Whites is the complete denial of anything “White,” hoping that if Whites don’t even believe they exist as a unique people, they will not unite against the anti-White agenda.

For example:

“White people don’t exist.” Apparently no one is “pure enough” to be White, but it’s funny how everyone seems to know who’s White when it’s time to blame someone for slavery or the Holocaust, and demand never-ending reparations for both.

“White Culture doesn’t exist.” Yet for some reason, we need multiculturalism to make things more “vibrant” since White culture, which doesn’t exist, is boring art, silly ballet dancing, bland foods, and archaic classical music.

“White countries don’t exist.” Strange how the anti-Whites know exactly which countries to force “diversity” into. And of course, the White man, who doesn’t exist, never actually built anything with his own labor and stole his technology from everyone else.

Denying reality is a form of gaslighting anti-Whites love to use against people who are susceptible to social pressure. This semantic sorcery is similar to one claiming “race isn’t real,” by changing the definition of the word to trick their victim. The fact is, just decades ago, the term “race” was used to describe an ethnicity or a nation of related people: i.e. the “German race,” “Greek race,” “Italian race,” and so on, but has changed over time. They claim “race isn’t scientific,” and therefore, invalid; that it is a social construct and we are equal because “we’re all one race, the Human race!” (Yes… they are that retarded.)

When I run into someone using this trick, I will grant them first claim (for the sake of the argument) and simply use other scientific terms that mean the same thing: deme, population, or people. You see, the trick used here to deny race is to equate it with species, rather than with an ethnicity or nation like it used to be. This is easily countered by bringing up dogs. Dogs are all one species, but it is clear that not all dogs are the same, as they are composed of different breeds. The same is true with human beings: the races are just the different “breeds” of human beings within the same species.

For the second claim, I retort with something quite simple: Race isn’t a social construct, the races are social constructs. In other words, the people categorized as difference races are biological constructs who have traits that match the category descriptions of a given race. Granted, we created these mental categories, like we do with all other concepts, but we didn’t create the physical biodiversity of the various human beings spread all over this majestic planet, whose distinctions we can objectively verify not only with our naked eyes, but with our scientific tools, such as the case with DNA

The only “social constructs” are the names of these groups; the rest was “constructed” by Nature.

Now, with all that out of the way, we can go back and see how the same semantic sorcery is applied to the term “White.”

First let’s define what “White” means.

The many phenotypes of White people.

The word “White” is an umbrella term used to identify all Europeans and their diaspora spread across the globe. Due to imperialism, colonialism, and and globalism, different Europeans, especially their diaspora, have intermixed with each other to the point many have no word to describe their multi-ethnic ancestry other than “mutt.” For example, my son is a mix of Italian, German, Irish, and English ancestry; what the hell is he supposed to call himself, an “Italian-German-Irish-English-American”? The easiest way indicate that he’s of European descent is to call himself “White,” rather than hyphenate five words.

As for myself, I am literally 99% Italian, so I’m a pure as they come, but even if I were to run around telling people, “Hey, I’m not White, I’m Italian!” my enemies would ironically still label me as “White,” even though according to them, “White people don’t exist.”

But it gets worse:

We know America has been a “melting pot” of European immigrants since its founding, but jewish globalism has forced even the native peoples of Europe to abandon identifying themselves by their nationality. Why? Because now there are millions upon millions of non-Whites (Africans, Asians, Middle-Easterners) who have been given citizenship in their countries, identifying as Britons, Irishmen, Italians, Germans, and Swedes, etc.—thanks to the Great Replacement—thus, forcing Europeans to resort, as Americans do, to identify with the most fundamental of identities: their race (White).

“But there is no White race!” one will say. The trick here is to argue that the White race doesn’t exist because not all White ethnicities are the same (which is true), but the term “White race” is just another umbrella term that includes all the different European ethnicities of the world. The same is true with “White culture,” which includes all European cultures, and “White countries,” which includes all countries founded by White people or the White race.

To summarize, the reader should see how this semantic sorcery is just a way to gaslight White people into giving up everything to hostile enemies and parasites, by trying to convince them they don’t even exist; that they have no culture; that none of their countries are actually theirs; and if they can convince them of this, they will have nothing to preserve or protect from the other races, who ironically, are much more racist, openly stating they are coming to get even with the White Devil.

The solution to this gaslighting it proclaim, unapologetically, that you will not tolerate any genocidal rhetoric from anyone , and that you have every right to reject, and even destroy, anything or anyone that will bring physical harm and the utter destruction of you, your people, your way of life, and your homeland.

Checkout my bookstore!