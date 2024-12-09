One of the things holding people back from being who they are, which essentially harms our struggle since they are not standing their ground as they should be, is the fear of rejection. This fear is not something easy to overcome because it is a hardwired, ancient fear which we evolved throughout our existence as a social species.

In ancient times, when man lived in small groups, being ousted from a tribe or clan and cast into the wilderness, meant certain death in the harsh prehistoric world. Despite living in a very comfortable and advanced society today, where being rejected does not lead to certain death, this fear is still with us since we haven’t evolved much over the last 200,000 years. Two other fears that also stem from being rejected by society: the fear of being rejected by the opposite sex (especially men), and the fear of public speaking.

Although getting rejected by the opposite sex today isn’t a death sentence, since you can easily find another person in our vast, interconnected world, it certainly was back then, because if you didn’t mate with one of the members of your clan, your genetic lineage would be eliminated. As for public speaking, if you said the wrong thing and offended your tribe or its leader, you could end up dead. Although today you won’t die if you are rejected by the crowd, it could cost you in other ways, e.g. financially through cancel culture.

But we cannot allow these fears get in our way.

How to Get Over Rejection

Below I share the same logic I used that helped me eliminate the fear of rejection:

• First of all, consider who is rejecting you: our enemies and our duped friends/family/co-workers. If we don’t stand up to the former, they will always remain in power; and if we don’t stand up to the latter, they will never wake up.

• Secondly, consider what kind of society is rejecting you: a degenerate clown world that is worthy of being completely destroyed. Why would you want to be loved and accepted by a system that has “trans kids” and every sort of insanity possible?

• Thirdly, whatever rejection you face is not personal; that is to say, people will reject what you say and stand for, but not who you are as a person; thus, it is your duty to push forward no matter how you may feel, regardless of the consequences.

• And finally, if you do not challenge the system now while there is no death penalty for being rejected by it, there will come a time that there will be. You have to push now while you still can!

Easier Said Than Done

We are social creatures, so I know this is much easier said than done. I know we all seek unity with our fellow man, but that unity is worthless unless it is with people like ourselves, so why should we care if people unlike us reject us? And I know you may feel lonely out there by yourself, but you are not alone! In fact, I would argue most, decent people feel just like you, but they are so afraid of rejection, they simply don’t speak out. This is another reason why we must lead without fear, and encourage others to do the same. And the way to become courageous is to face your fears, over and over again, until you no longer fear them.

My purpose in our struggle is to break down the intellectual’s work, educate the common man with simple messaging based on it, and inspire people with my unapologetic and fearless approach. I have been rejected so many times, I have become numb to it, and consider it part of the a “job.” This is why I don’t care what anyone thinks of me, because I know they are “infected” with enemy isms that they need to be cured of, so I know they are not actually thinking for themselves.

No Time to Be Afraid

We will not defeat the enemy if we are afraid of them, because the longer we are paralyzed by fear, the closer they march toward victory. We simply do not have the time to be afraid of them or those spellbound by their semantic sorcery. It is up to us to break free from all of our fears, including the fear of death; to go all-in and blaze the path for others to follow — this is the only way we can win.

Perhaps you’ve seen this quote before:

So, do not be afraid of rejection: time will show everyone that you and I are right because we have the truth on our side, and the masses will follow us once they realize our enemies have been lying to them the entire time. When this happens, we will be seen as heroes and liberators, and all the pain and suffering we endured being rejected by our own people will be washed away by a tidal wave of vindication and victory over our enemy.

