When I first got into the pro-White movement back in 2014, I held my tongue for years, because I was the new kid on the block. I submitted to others and their methods, just as I would submit to higher ranks in the Marine Corps. This was done out of respect for people’s seniority over me (time in the cause) and believing what was being done was how it was supposed to be done. I was new, so what did I know? How dare I openly disagree with the men who have been doing this for years, some even decades, before me? I didn’t want to “infight” with others when I had no right to as the “newbie.”

But in a short time, I started to see how bad the optics and messaging of the pro-White movement were. I realized the people leading most groups had no idea about human psychology and social dynamics. I noticed many of these people were either the nerdy types “too smart for their own good,” or anti-social types who didn’t care what anyone thought about their terrible optics, but paradoxically wanted to wake everyone up. Their platitudes, messaging, and symbolism were absolutely atrocious, off-putting, ineffective, and not appealing to anyone, especially to Whites, let alone minorities.

I learned, rather quickly, that the pro-White movement, aside from a few exceptions, was rife with ego-driven, LARPers who don’t care to adjust their strategy, as they stubbornly continued to promote platitudes, symbolism, and messaging that were counterproductive to the protection and prosperity of our people. Anyone who tried to tell them to change up their strategy in order to appeal to more people, they deemed an “optics cuck” trying to subvert “the cause.”

How I know I’m Right.

In 2011, just two years before waking up to “White Genocide” and the truth about the world, I graduated as a practitioner of Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP), from The International Center for Positive Change and Hypnosis, in Manhattan, New York. During my studies, I learned how the mind processes information, how people perceive reality, and how to change the way people perceive reality. In other words, I learned a very unique art of persuasion and rhetoric, which are both really sales. In fact, all communication is a form of sales, since you’re trying to “sell” your idea to convince someone to do or think something you want them to.



As with most technologies, NLP can be used for both good and bad purposes. On one hand, it can be used to help people quit smoking, overcome phobias, get over traumatic events, improve their performance, and change their lives for the better—famous life coach Tony Robbins uses NLP—on the other, it can be used to gaslight people, reinforce phobias, exacerbate traumatic experiences, and “install” emotionally charged narratives into one’s mind, which is what politicians and advertising companies do to get you to believe what they are saying.

After a 12 years of being in the pro-White movement, I’ve seen nothing but failure across the board. You’d think it would be an easy “sell” to convince people not allow themselves to be completely disenfranchised and demographically displaced in their own countries, but it has been quite the opposite. The two main problems we pro-White advocates face are: the enemy’s complete control of our media, academia, and entertainment industries, which have been pumping out anti-White narratives for the last several decades; and the pro-White movement being infested with morons using un-optical LARPing strategies that continuously empower our enemy by giving them exactly what they want—Hollywood neo-Nazis, who use racial slurs and continuously “hate” on everyone, to point their finger at and blame for all of our country’s ills, which always ends up in more policies that make legitimately advocating for our people much more difficult. This un-optical strategy actually turns off most White people, to the point they rather be eradicated off the face of the earth than associate with such terrible messaging.

How the Mind Works

The human mind organizes memories by categorizing them based on whether they were positive or negative experiences, with sensations being their triggers: all things that feel good go in the “feel good box,” and all things that feel bad go in the “feel bad box”; all things that sound good go in this one; all things that sound bad go in that one.

The brain is a neural network that consists of a “web-like” structure, meaning, your memories are not connected to each other in a linear fashion, but rather by multiple intersecting lines, like a spider web. It is why you can have several memories pop up when thinking about something, although they are not directly related to that thing: e.g. you smell chocolate chip cookies while walking past a bakery (the trigger); this causes you to recall the memory of your grandma’s chocolate chip cookies because the trigger is anchored to that memory; then you recall a memory of being at the beach, which seems irrelevant but is anchored to the trigger, because you were actually eating one of her cookies at that time. The anchor acts like a bookmark that brings you back to a time and place via association when a trigger is activated.

Why am I telling you all this?

Because it is extremely important for understanding how the enemy shapes their narratives against us and our people, and why the most stubborn among us who fail to accept changing their optics, due to their ignorance or stupidity, or both, are detrimental to our cause.

How the jew uses NLP

The jew uses NLP to shape their propaganda narratives against us via their movies, platitudes, messaging, and symbolism, by associating everything we stand for with evil, so people perceive anything we say or do as something that belongs in their “the-worst-things-ever” box. He cleverly anchors everything we love and stand for to “hate triggers” that create uneasy feelings within people which then drives them away. It is why the ADL even has a “Hate on Display” database to “inform” people what those triggers are, and what they are anchored to.

For example, The 14 Words: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children," should not be considered immoral or evil at all, since the slogan is about self-preservation and the right to give White children a future; yet the jew has turned this pro-life platitude into a “hate slogan” because the ADL has anchored it to White supremacy. Would anyone find these 14 words if “White” were to be replaced with “Black” or “jewish” any other race? Of course not. In fact, such a slogan would be promoted by the ADL.



We Don’t Have Time

Training people to embrace or avoid something takes repetition over time. The jew has demonized some things over the span of decades, while other things they only started to demonize recently. We all laugh when the ADL tries to claim that the “Okay Hand Gesture” is hateful and stands for “White power,” since it is ridiculous on the face of it. But give the jew a few decades, and the gesture will become just as hated as any other symbol, if their asinine attempt to demonize it is left unchecked. Again, how did the 14 Words be demonized? Do Whites not have a right to secure their existence and have a future for their children? This is a perfect example of how anything can be demonized given enough time.

There is probably nothing on this planet more demonized then the Nazi Swastika, and there is certainly no way for anyone to salvage this symbol anytime soon, if ever, due to its nonstop demonization since the mid 1930s. Yet the LARPers think, for some reason, that it’s a great idea to use it to represent the pro-Whites cause, which itself is already demonized as “White supremacy.” These people shoot themselves in the foot by adding a symbol that only harms their image while already fighting an uphill battle. They either don’t understand this fact or simply don’t care: just like it took decades of NLP to demonize it, it would take decades to undo that programming, and we don’t have decades left to reclaim symbols, gestures, or phrases, especially when they are irrelevant to our time and unnecessary for our purposes.

The cope to insist using this failing strategy is that it is “optics cucking” and the jew will demonize us no matter what phrases or symbols we use. Although latter is true, it is utterly stupid to use the very weaponized terms and symbols they need to shape a narrative they want, which are then used to mislead the public from our true cause. It is not “optics cucking” to avoid these weaponized terms or demonized symbols, because being optical has nothing to do with lying, but everything to do with telling the truth in a more palatable way. Moreover, is it far better to create new words or symbols, since they would truly represent our spirit and our unique struggle relevant to our time, and so that the enemy would have a much harder time, just like with the Okay Hand Gesture, to demonize things which don’t have a long history of baggage that comes along with them.

How Buzzwords Work

When people think of something “racist,” their mind flashes back to a very violent, anti-Black movie scene in Roots or Django Unchained, or an old video clip of Blacks being sprayed with firehoses by police. When someone sees the Swastika flying on some neo-Nazi’s flag, they think of scenes from Schindler’s list, American History X, or recall a video of corpses being bulldozed into a ditch from when they took their mandatory middle-school tour of the Holocaust Museum. When someone hears the term “Nazi,” they think of German columns goose-stepping down the streets of conquered Paris, or Hitler screaming in a speech in the “rough” and “scary” German language—without subtitles of course, so he looks like he’s talking about killing everyone, when he’s actually talking about a social welfare program. In every case above, these terms are directly anchored to images and sounds that were designed to elicit negative emotions in to the target audience, when these buzzwords are used.

Racial slurs are like buzzwords because they anchor people to negative feelings. At no time should anyone be using racial slurs, for they are: firstly, unclassy; secondly, harmful to our image; and thirdly, turn off Gentiles from other races who could be allies with us against the jew. But of course, all the neo-Nazi LARPer idiots do, is use them constantly toward innocent people, and thus, help the jew reinforce his narrative that all Whites are indeed racists, and their advocacy movements are all Hollywood neo-Nazi organizations.

The jew loves when Whites use racial slurs, demonize other races, and claim their superiority for just being born White. Such subhuman behavior is the anthesis of the “Aryan spirit,” nobility, and White excellence. That’s why I consider these “wignat” LARPers enemies of our people, for they give the jew everything they could ever dream of: bad optics, anti-social behavior, a boogey man to scapegoat, and a losing message that scares off decent White people.

Countering Buzzwords

But the jew doesn’t just use NLP to demonize things, since it can also be used to create positive associations. One way the jew uses it to his benefit, is when he takes words that could trigger negative emotions and imagery, and “sterilizes” them. Notice the difference between the perception of the following terms:

• “illegal alien” vs “undocumented person”;

• The “Department of War” vs the “Department of Defense”;

• The “jihadists” vs the “rebels”;

• and finally our favorite, “chaotic race riots” vs “mostly peaceful protests.”

Like the jew, we can also sterilize things that are used against us, which actually describe what we really are, rather than what he tries to depict us as.

Some of us have already instinctively begun to counter his weaponized terms, with some examples being:

• “racist” with “race realist”;

• “anti-Semite” with “counter-Semite”;

• “White supremacist” with “White separatist,” or what I like to use, “White sovereigntist.”

Practice Good Optics

Aside from being super-cringy and an eyesore, Jonathan Greenblatt has great optics: he speak eloquently, wears a suit, and promotes his narrative in a professional manner. He doesn’t run around using anti-White racial slurs or calls Gentiles subhuman cattle (although he believes it); he does quite the opposite, and focuses solely on the “White supremacy” boogeyman. But what do we Gentiles do when we find jews who do take off their masks, call us cattle, and attack us openly? We use those jews as ammo to wake up our fellow Gentiles, don’t we?

If you still don’t understand why optics matter, I want you to try this experiment:

Go to the center of your busy town and set up a different lemonade stand, each on a different day and then record the sales for each day:

• Day 1: Put an US flag on your stand and call it “Uncle Sam’s Patriotic Lemonade.”

• Day 2: Put a communist flag on your stand and call it “Marx’s Mighty Lemonade.”

• Day 3: Put a Nazi flag on your stand and call it “Hitler’s Hyperborean Lemonade.”

You’ll find that Day 1 will have the most sales; Day 2 will have some sales, because the jews promote communism and some of the youth support it; and Day 3 will have no sales, cause the police to show up to your stand, create a stir in media headlines across the country, and land you on the ADL and every other hate-watch list, precisely because everyone has been trained to hate Nazism.

The moral of the story is: Optics matter more than anything!

Reality is all about perception, and that’s why the jew’s first priority after seizing the financial system of a host nation, is taking control of that nation’s media. From there, he spends most of his efforts not only masking his power, but demonizing the founders and their intelligentsia, along other the crucial institutions, so the People can overthrow them and hand it to him. So if you are if you are using bad optics, you are actually aiding the jew.

Start using good optics, and STOP . . . AIDING. . . THE JEW!

