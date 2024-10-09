Ladies and gentlemen, we are at war with world jewry.

It is a war we were born into; a war we didn’t ask for.

And although we outnumber our enemy by billions, they are winning on most fronts, save a few kinetic and psychological ones due to their overkill response to Oct 7th.

How? Because our enemy is more organized, dedicated, and funded than we are, despite having an numerical disadvantage—that’s how.

War costs a lot of money because training, maintaining, and deploying an army into a warzone takes time, resources, and human labor. The jew spends an enormous amount money training his fellow jews and Shabbos-goy agents in synagogues and universities, in the art of subversion and semantic sorcery; he maintains his “troops” by ensuring they are given the best opportunities to succeed in life via his networking, charity, diversity incentives, and unapologetic nepotism; and deploys all his agents on the battlefield by installing them in the most crucial institutions of every nation he is at war with, while launching a full-scale attack from all of his NGOs, media outlets, political parties, and financial institutions under his control, behind enemy lines, simultaneously.

Running the financial system certainly gives the jew a major advantage against us, but just running the banks isn’t enough: he has to do more than just print money out of thin air and put it in circulation; he needs to bring that money back into his pocket.

Jews Are Not Greedy

One of the stereotypes about the jew, is that he is a greedy, penny-pinching scoundrel who only cares about himself. Certainly, this is true when it comes to his relationship with us Gentiles, but between his fellow jews, it is quite the opposite—he is very generous with his kin.

Jews are taught and expected to give charity to jewish causes every year. This charity is called “tzedakah.”

In Temple Times, every Jewish farmer gave 10% of his produce to the Levite. A second 10% was sometimes taken to Jerusalem as a tribute to G‑d and at other times distributed to the poor, depending on the year. There were also smaller amounts given to the Kohanim (priests). Accordingly, the sages determined that it is proper to give 10% of our earnings to charity. Those who are able should strive to give 20%. This is known as maser, “a tenth,” and chomesh, “a fifth.”

So, if the jew is willing to give 10%-20% of his yearly income to support his fellow jews, and he’s not doing it for a tax break, then he is the opposite of greedy because he is doing it for a greater good—what’s good for the jews!

To give you some perspective: if a jew on Wall Street is making $100 million a year, $10-20 million of his money will be going to a synagogue, jewish hospital, jewish school, jewish NGO, Israel, or spread across all of them. Hell, the jew will even spend $100 million on a Gentile to buy their loyalty and ensure they do his bidding. Do you think Miriam Adelson gave Trump over $100 million because she likes him, or because she wants him to do something for world jewry?

You know the answer.

We Are Stingy

When’s the last time you gave 10% of your yearly income to your church, to your community, to some NGO . . . to anyone? I know people who won’t even pay for a five-dollar monthly subscription to support their favorite Gentile newscaster trying to make a living in a hostile environment of censorship, but have no problem dropping $7-$23 a month on Netflix to consume nonstop jewish propaganda.

Why is this? Because we Gentiles are stingy and individualistic due to the fact that were born into a dog-eat-dog system, and we are not used to throwing money at others since we expect them to be able to take care of themselves.

Granted, our people do give to charities, but are not instructed by any doctrine to donate 10%-20% of their yearly income to anyone. We may drop a few dollars in the basket at church, leave a bigger tip than usual for our waiters on Christmas Eve, and maybe even donate some money to Saint Jude’s for cancer research, but in none of these cases are we giving 10%-20% of our yearly income. Most of the rich Gentiles, especially our billionaires, donate to charity to protect their wealth and for self-aggrandizement; they are not doing it for Gentile unity.

We also know that diversity is shown to decrease instances of charity-giving among a population because people are more likely to donate to others like themselves rather than people who are not like them nor share the same values as they do.

As for NGOs that oppose world jewry which we could donate to. . . well, they don’t exist. The are also no mainstream NGO’s that exist that promote White interests; in fact, there are plenty of NGOs for non-Whites’ interests designed to fight “White Supremacy,” not jewish supremacy—which is why they are allowed to exist.

All of these things put us at a major disadvantage, while giving the jew every advantage possible, which is why he promotes and flourishes in diverse, multicultural democracies.

What We Must Do

We need to stop being stingy.

We need to stop chasing money and hoarding it to ourselves, thinking we will one day live the jewish-made “American Dream,” as if everything is just fine and dandy.

Again, I repeat: WE ARE AT WAR!

We don’t live in the same world we grew up in. Saving all your money for yourself, hoping to achieve your dreams in the future, doesn’t guarantee victory against the enemy . . . . If our enemy wins, you won’t have a future, let alone one where you even could achieve any of your dreams; at that time, we will all be living in a nightmare and no amount of money will save us.

We also need to boycott enemy companies as much as we can. I know BlackRock and Vanguard essentially “manage” almost everything, so the least we can do is get rid of what we don’t need, and keep our money within the Gentile family by supporting small businesses.

We must use at least some of our hard-earned money to fund our war against world jewry, otherwise, all of it will be taken by our parasitical masters and used against us, as it is now.

Who to Support?

Your money, which you can afford to give, should be sent to:

• Firstly, those of our fellow Gentiles who are fighting against jewish supremacy that are in dire need, whether facing legal battles against the enemy, or need assistance for a medical emergency or some other financial situation.

• Secondly, our men fighting on the front, whether online and or IRL, who are not anonymous, have lost their ability to work a normal job, and depend on our support to make ends meet.

• Thirdly, our influencers who are effective and use the proper messaging. These people need to the ability to spread our message as far and as wide as possible, which means they need funding to maintain their media platforms, and/or travel to do IRL meet-ups to reach the People, if they are public figures.

• Fourthly, to yourself, so you can improve your mental and physical health by investing in some form or exercise (like the gym) and buying healthier food stuffs, and learning or improving on a skill that you can use to help in the fight.

The Reality

If only we had a few billionaires on our side things would be a lot different, but we don’t; thus, we have to fund our war against jewry ourselves, just like our Forefathers had to use their own money to fund their war against the British.

For those of you who are not on the front or in support positions openly, your role is better served in a financial one. You will take the least amount of risk while making one of the most important contributions to our cause: ensuring our war chest is full which allows our men to keep on fighting. By doing so, giving whatever you can afford to give, you can go to sleep at night knowing you did your part.

I’ve done my part on all fronts throughout these last 12 years, and I still donate to those who need emergency help, and aren’t able to make a normal living due to their activism, or even if they just deserve to be rewarded for their great work.

So, next time you are about to spend your money on something self-destructive like cigarettes, alcohol, goyslop, or whatever else, stop and ask yourself: “Instead of poisoning myself with this, wouldn’t it be better if I spent this money to empower those who are fighting the enemy poisoning me and my people?”

Checkout my bookstore!