Although it’s quite motivating to see our fellow Gentiles wake up more and more every day to the jewish problem, we have to expect the consequence of this to be met with a a large pushback from the enemy: as Newton states in his Third Law of Motion, “With every action comes an equal and opposite reaction.”

The jew, although losing ground in the Info War, continues to gain more and more power over the world; we just saw him conquer the Middle East with virtually no serious attempt to stop him. With more physical power in his hand, expect him to get much cockier in the West, instructing his Shabbos Goy traitors to push more laws against anti-Semitism, and crack down on dissent. In this desperate attempt to prevent any further noticing, he will push back as far as we have pushed forward.

Violence and Deceit

In Protocols 1:16 and 1:23 in The Protocols of Zion, the jew states that he must do every thing possible in order to achieve absolute power, which includes engaging in many necessary evils:

16. Out of the temporary evil we are now compelled to commit will emerge the good of an unshakable rule, which will restore the regular course of the machinery of the national life, brought to naught by liberalism. The result justifies the means…

23. Our countersign is force and make-believe. Only force conquers in political affairs, especially if it be concealed in the talents essential to statesmen. Violence must be the principle, and cunning and make-believe the rule for governments which do not want to lay down their crowns at the feet of agents of some new power. This evil is the one and only means to attain the end, the good. Therefore, we must not stop at bribery, deceit, and treachery when they should serve towards the attainment of our end. In politics, one must know how to seize the property of others without hesitation, if by it we secure submission and sovereignty.

In his demented mind, the jew believes by creating so much havoc, the Gentiles will willingly submit to him to put an end to it all. Sadly, he is correct: we see the jew doing just this in Middle East, creating such hell that any situation than what is happening now would be preferable, and the Arab leaders of the world making all kinds of deals with Israel, instead of uniting against it.

Here is a video of Bibi Netanyahu taken decades ago, explaining how brutal violence is a method they will used to conquer the Palestinians.

As Bibi arrogantly implies with utter certainty, our treacherous politicians won’t get in his way. This rings true, now more than ever, as we see the US government is completely under jewish control, and is helping Israel get everything it wants.

Nonviolence and Truth

Despite all the warnings from history and hidden truths that were known long ago, it is only now, after a century of jewish control over America, that the People are finally seeing this parasite for what it truly is, and what it has actually done. In other words, only now is the fight truly beginning; it only now the jew truly feels a counterattack being mounted against him.

Our strategy, unlike the jews’, will be much different; in fact, it will be the complete opposite of his: We Gentiles do not need violence to achieve our ends, for we have the truth which can completely dismantle jewish supremacy. Speaking of which, I can’t recall a single sentence in the Protocols where the jew states he would use the truth to achieve any of his aims, and that’s because the truth is the one thing that can undermine his plans. Although the truth in of itself does nothing — for the only real currency in this reality is force — there is also the show of force which is just as powerful, and it comes without all of the death and destruction that comes with brutal force.

Our struggle is to wake up as many Gentiles as we can, gather the masses on our side, and tell the jew to take a hike. This won’t be easy, especially when he’s now getting much more anxious and worried about our awakening, and will take drastic steps to put an end to it.

Get Ready

Be prepared for everything to get worse; no doubt the jew and his minions will reinforce his supremacy by passing more laws against free speech and increase the use of violence and terrorism across the world. As he does this, he will also increase his attacks on those of us on the frontlines, pushing for more online censorship, and indirectly inciting violence against those of us who refuse to surrender.

We’ve already seen this being done to me, and even more recently, against my friend Nick Fuentes, who just avoided an assassination attempt, which, no doubt in my mind, was socially engineered and incited by the enemy. Sounds crazy? It’s not: Notice the recent glorification of the UnitedHealthcare assassin, Luigi Magione, who’s being paraded as a hero by the Left; combine this with all the harassment, calls for violence, and doxing against us allowed on X and other social media, and it’s just a matter of time until crazy people act upon it.

Nick was streaming, while this maniac, John Lyons, was waiting for him outside.

As stated before, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and this is also true for the jew: anything he does at this point, will further awaken more people, until everyone on this planet knows the truth. And yes, it will be costly and painful, but we must endure, like a person fighting and overcoming cancer, in order to achieve our aims, and restore our nations back to good health.

All My Links