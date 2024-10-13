I didn’t intend to write a second part on this topic because the first post about the Christian-Muslim Alliance was received with much positive feedback, except from, as I expected, religious fanatics and race realists who refuse to temporarily put aside their differences to defeat our common enemy, the jew.

Despite me explaining that the Alliance is not about converting to another religion, letting Europe turn into an Islamic caliphate, nor promoting infinite immigration and racial intermarriage, but is an alliance solely based on messaging, people still kvetched on both sides. The Christians kvetched about Islam being a false religion because it rejects Christ as God, while the Muslims kvetched about Christianity being idol-worship for believing he is. The Christians, being mostly Whites, kvetched out about being replaced by the dark hordes of Muslims, while the Muslims kvetched in about “racism” and “Islamphobia.” Whatever your opinion of all this is—and that’s all it is, an opinion—it is an objective fact that none of this bickering amongst our people will help us defeat world jewry, which rejects both religions and wants to enslave all Gentiles. If the jew wins, all of us will be subjugated and forced to obey the Seven Noahide Laws, which include the death penalty for idol-worshippers and anyone who doesn’t submit to jewish supremacy.

It’s ONLY About Messaging!

In my first post about this much-needed alliance, I pointed out protocol 5-5 from The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, that shows how the jew is able to conquer us precisely because he uses racial and religious hatreds to pit our people against one another:

5. For a time perhaps, we might be successfully dealt with by a coalition of the goyim of all the world: but from this danger we are secured by the discord existing among them whose roots are so deeply seated that they can never now be plucked up. We have set one against another the personal and national reckonings of the goyim, religious and race hatreds, which we have fostered into a huge growth in the course of the past twenty centuries. This is the reason why there is not one state which would anywhere receive support if it were to raise its arm, for every one of them must bear in mind that any agreement against us would be unprofitable to itself. We are too strong—there is no evading our power. The nations cannot come to even an inconsiderable private agreement without our secretly having a hand in it.

It should be obvious to anyone who just read the above, that the jew needs Christians and Muslims fighting each other, along with Whites vs Blacks, and Whites vs Browns etc., because all racial and religious hatreds among the Gentiles benefit him in his conquest of the world.

I repeat: this is not me endorsing the Great Replacement or the Islamification of Europe, nor the Western imperialism (jewish neocon wars) into the Middle East, or the subjugation of non-Whites under a global White supremacy; I preach quite the opposite: racial and religious self-segregation. This is a true freedom of association. People who don’t want diversity of any kind can live among their own; people who do want diversity can live among those who do. Anyone who rejects this simple position, is by default, a supremacist.

Again, despite me repeating myself over and over, many still refuse to accept the need for this temporary alliance and continue to undermine it with their kvetching. The Alliance is nothing more than just making sure that the message “It’s the jews!” is used by everyone, rather than allowing the jew to scapegoat both Christians and Muslims for the problems he created. I have changed the minds of millions of Muslims across the world, who used to say “It’s the Zionists,” but now correctly point out “It’s the jews!” I know this because many Muslims have messaged me and told me I helped them wake up to this truth. In fact, many of the most influential Muslim accounts have adopted my messaging.

Me teaching Muslims the truth and getting them to focus on the jew didn’t require conversion to Islam, or letting my children get stabbed by some crazy “jihadist,” nor did it require me to preach a race-cucking message of infinite immigration and assimilation. Getting all non-Whites and non-Christians off our backs does nothing but help free us and fight against jewish supremacy, precisely because it is the jew who put these people on our backs, by scapegoating our people in the first place.

Stupid, Stubborn, or Bad Actors?

Do those who reject the Christian-Muslim Alliance really think we have the manpower and resources to fight the jew and his hordes of anti-White, non-Whites and Muslims, who outnumber us by the billions? Do they really think it is smarter to ensure everyone is our enemy because of our racial and religious differences, rather than tell the truth to those who have been blinded by jewish lies? How does it make sense to isolate ourselves from our fellow Gentiles who are also victims of jewish supremacy, when we are his main target and he uses these people against us? Is it not smarter to teach these people that they are being used to destroy us, and after the jew is done destroying us, they are next?

At this point, anyone who doesn’t understand what I am doing or how necessary this alliance is, I have to assume is either too stupid or too stubborn. The fact is, the only way to defeat the world jewry, is to turn the entire world against jewry.

A Christian-Muslim alliance against world jewry isn’t a new idea

So, if one understands that this alliance is only about changing the hearts and minds of the people being used against us, then they have no reason to reject it because it does no harm to them, whatsoever. The Alliance is basically like an online counter-terrorist organization, which is the exact opposite of the Jewish Internet Defense Force (JIDF), that consists of a bunch of jews and shabbos goy shilling for Israel and jewish supremacy on the Internet. In our case, the Alliance is a bunch of Gentiles all over the world trying to stop Israel and jewish supremacy.

So, who’s left? Those who understand what I am doing but still attack it. These types I must assume are bad actors because they can’t possibly be this stupid or ignorant of history. And since I notice most of the people who attack this alliance are anons on the Internet, it is highly likely such people are in fact part of the JIDF trying to sow division and ensure this decentralized, Gentile alliance fails.

Who’s In and Who’s Out?

The only requirement to be part of the Alliance is to literally tell the truth to all races and religions about jewish supremacy, and preach sovereignty for all people: “We don’t want to be forced to live among you, we don’t want to convert you, we don’t want to hurt you, and we expect the same from you.” Anyone who wants to force themselves to live among us via Open Society, convert us to their religion, or hurt us because of “karma,” are not and will never be our allies—anyone who fits this description is an enemy. I had some Muslim allies who I thought were pro-White, and when I found out they weren’t, I got rid of them.

So let’s break it down one more time for the mentally challenged:

Any nationalist . . .

from any race or religion . . .

who understands the jewish problem . . .

who is against forced diversity and globalism . . .

who doesn’t want to hurt you and your children . . .

who wants doesn’t want to take over your country . . .

who doesn’t want to forcefully convert you to their religion . . .

and like you, just wants to free their people from jewish supremacy . . .

is an ally . . .

everyone else is an enemy.

