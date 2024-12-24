What do you see,

When staring back at your reflection?

Are you proud or ashamed?

Do you claim to see perfection?

The mirror does not lie to you,

Yet you have the wrong answer.

A liar who demands respect from the world;

Such arrogance is a cancer.

You lie like a jew,

To comfort your troubled soul —

A small child afraid of taking responsibility;

Refusing to grow old.

You never grew up;

You don’t understand the gravity of this game.

Why would your enemy ever fear,

A small child who’s afraid of names?

Nobody respects a coward;

No man kneels to a boy.

You’re grounded — no playtime for you!

Go to your room, little goy!

And who put the golden cuffs on you,

If not yourself?

Who offered up their open wrists,

For promises of comfort and wealth?

But you know they are lies;

Fantasies that keep you in place.

The lies that you repeat,

Which help enslave your race.

Want to be free?

I’ll tell you what to do.

Next time you look in the mirror,

Tell the child the damn Truth!