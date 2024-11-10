As the jew is literally getting his ass kicked on the battlefield in Gaza, and even on city streets in Europe, expect an increase of “Islamophobic” and “pro-White” content coming from him and his media outlets, in order to turn Whites and non-Whites, and Christians and Muslims against each other, to prevent them from uniting and solving the jewish problem. This is the jew shapeshifting from one form to another, as it suit his needs.

In America, you may have already noticed he’s starting to turn on DEI, immigration, and even increasing his “race-realism” rhetoric in an attempt to get White people to turn on the “diversity” that he has been using to destroy us, which has now turned on him. Sadly, many Whites, who are, understandably, desperate for any kind of acknowledgement of their interests being mainstreamed, will easily fall for this jewish trick.

For example, we have already seen British folks beating up on Muslims in the streets over fake news pushed by jewish media. The tensions among Whites and non-Whites, Christians and Muslims, are real and need to be addressed; but right now, they are being purposely inflamed by the jew to benefit the jews.

Why the Shapeshifting?

Since the jew has lost control of his non-White golems, he now seeks to gain favor of the White man he was just genociding a few days ago. The shapeshifting jew knows that non-Whites and Muslims are not susceptible to the suicidal altruism the White man is; and thus, he knows he must use force against them. Moreover, despite the anti-White rhetoric of the jewish media, non-Whites and Muslims are infinitely more tribal than Whites and Christians are, which is why they have turned against the jew ever since he began to openly genocide the Palestinian people in Gaza. As a result, the jew has to put on a new mask, switch playbooks, and do a complete 180 on his position, in order to protect himself and his interests.

Just like the jew is claiming the Trump assassination was an Iranian plot to gear White Americans toward a war with Iran, they are now claiming Islam doesn’t belong in the West. Funny how Islam and nonstop immigration was never a problem when it was destroying White people and White countries, but suddenly it is a problem because a few Mossad agents got slapped around after a soccer game in Amsterdam. Who’s going to clean up the mess the jew started? The White man of course! Non-Whites and Muslims aren’t going to deport themselves, nor are the going to beat up or bomb themselves, either.

Don’t be fooled

Fellow White men, do not be fooled by this jewish trick! The jew is not on our side, nor on anyone else’s; he is simply trying to turn us on his enemies (non-Whites and Muslims), since he can’t do anything about them himself.

In order to woo the White man again, the jew will “allow” us some nationalism in exchange for protecting him from danger; incubating him rather than exposing to the People, and plucking him off our body politic like the parasite that he is. Should we be foolish enough to fall for his tricks, go to war with Iran and hate all non-Whites, he will turn on us once again, the second he feels secure enough to continue his White Genocide agenda. At that point, after he has made all forms “anti-Semitism” illegal, he will open up the flood gates with all the new non-Whites refugees that will come as a result of WWIII.

Do not be stupid enough to fall for this race and religious bait.

Listen up Jew!

We don’t want your table scraps, nor do we need your permission to remove all problematic groups from our midst, including you. We are nationalists, and we want our own living space and sovereignty; and we extend these rights to all peoples of the world. You are a parasite the rejects these natural rights, and thus, are an enemy of all humanity.

And no matter what distractions you may throw at us, those of us who know you will continue to expose you, until everyone in the world sees you at the core of all problems, including the non-Whites and Muslims whom you have used against us.

So, shapeshift all you want! We know all your forms and you’re running out of acts. Soon, every Gentile will know each of your masks; and in time, none of them will work on anyone.