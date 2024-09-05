On May 20th 2023, I posted the following on my Twitter:

Joining the Marines was the worse decision I've ever made in my life. Thankfully, I didn't kill anyone during my two deployments, but I did see a lot of people die, and I almost got blown up by an IED while in a convoy. When I got home and learned the truth, it took me years to get over being lied to; but my father told me my heart was in the right place, and none of us could have possibly known the truth. We all believed we were fighting to protect America and save the Iraqi people. Even after I left the service, I didn't know I was fucked up; I didn't realize I had PTSD and other issues from the war. You don't go to Hell and come back normal, but we were always told to deal with it like Marines—to walk it off and keep pushing. But returning to my civilian life was not the same; it seemed like no matter what I tried to do, I lost interest: the small talk, I didn't care for; I became cold and disconnected; I engaged in risky behavior; I needed to feel more than just a normie; I was a warrior, the hell do I care about how your day at work went, or how you took your dog to the park? The disconnection eventually turned into depression. Nothing could satisfy me: no drugs, no women, no gambling, no nothing. Why couldn't I just fit in like everyone else? Why couldn't I just go back to who I used to be? My PTSD only got worse. Of course learning more about our nation's treacherous history, and how the world really worked, didn't help, either. Ironically, the worse choice in my life also turned out to be one of the biggest blessings in disguise. Because of my PTSD, I was able to get compensation benefits, which allowed me to be financially secure. Sounds nice, but of course I had to pay a heavy price—I had to put my life on the line. I doubt anyone of you would trade places with me or any of us to get them. These benefits allowed me to get myself straightened out, buy a house, have a family, and raise my children. It also gave me the ability to speak without fear of being fired. And with this ability, I felt obligated, to once again, do my part as a patriot and fight for my country. Although the war is over, I am not done fighting: our real enemies are not out there in some foreign land, they are right here in DC. And I will admit, sometimes it is very hard to keep pushing forward, thinking there is no hope, being black-pilled because the People are too scared or complacent. But I continue to do what I can to expose the Parasite Class that sent me and my friends to Hell; to avenge those I lost, but also all the innocent people that died because of their lies, because it is in my nature to do so. There was a point I tried to quit; I even changed my name to start over; but there is no escaping my true nature. At the end of the day, I have a personal vendetta against these demons, and even though I could vanish from the scene and go live my life without worry, I cannot have my peace until I do everything I can to help expose and destroy these monsters for what they have done to me and everyone else.

I didn't expect my tweet to go super-viral—reaching over 7.1 million views as I write this.

Out of the thousands of positive comments I received, of course there had to be some haters saying I'm a fraud, calling me a pussy, or claiming I'm not a combat veteran. I'm not sure why they were saying these things, but I think it has to do with their pride. It seems to me these types simply refuse to accept the fact we were used by the Parasite Class to do evil. Obviously, we didn't know this was the case because our love for our country and our fellow citizens was/is so great, we never expected our own government to lie to us. If we had known our government would use us to do evil, do you think any of us would have signed up to fight? They took our love for America, for our families, for our friends, and for justice, and forged us each into a weapon to be used for their nefarious agenda.

And it worked.

My first tour in Iraq: I was only 18 years old. Does it look like I (middle) had a clue?

Some people who commented told me I was a disgrace to the Marine Corps, and that just because I had a bad experience during my time in the Marines, I shouldn’t hate on the Corps. Well, I don't hate the Marine Corps; it was an experience that made me the man I am today: I learned how to be disciplined; how to push myself beyond my perceived limits; how to adapt and overcome when shit hits the fan; how to be a leader; and how to put others before myself. I wouldn’t erase this experience from my life, but I certainly wouldn’t do it again. I also made brothers-for-life being part of the Corps—many of whom I still keep in touch with today. In fact, every time I run into a marine somewhere, or any veteran for that matter, we instantly connect—you vets know how it is.

But being part of this fraternity and sharing this special camaraderie shouldn’t just be about shooting-the-shit and reminiscing about old times, because it also comes the great responsibility for us to keep our next generation of warriors out of harm's way. And that means it also includes telling the truth no matter how painful it may be, so the Parasite Class doesn't send our fellow warriors to die in special-interest wars for no good reason, like they did to us.

Many commented that my tweet was just about me complaining and looking for pity and compliments. Quite the contrary: My tweet wasn't about me at all; in fact, it was about everyone but me. I simply used myself and my story as a vehicle to send a more important message to the People—a message about America. It was acknowledging the great losses of all the people of every foreign nation we ruined; it was about seeking truth and justice; and it was a call to action, telling every patriot to stand up, expose the traitors, and take our nation back from them!

My dear fellow Americans and veterans, put aside your pride for a second and realize deep down inside you know that I'm right. We are constantly being lied to by our government, our media, our academic institutions, and our so-called “leaders.” There is no shame in admitting you were duped like I was, because everything was literally stacked against you when you were. But there is great shame in putting your pride above the truth just to save face, when you know what the sad truth really is.

So, don’t lie to yourself and others anymore: America is dying because everyone is lying, and it’s time we start telling the truth, so we can take back what the Parasite Class has stolen, and rebuild what they have destroyed.

