My return to X has got me thinking a lot about things lately, specifically on what to do next. Being away from the platform gave me a lot of time to ‘detoxify’ myself from it — as social media has shown to be quite addicting — to the point I truly do not care if I were to be permanently suspended. However, I know my voice is important, and I do feel obligated to remain on the platform, so I’m doing things in a more toned-down way, as many of you can see. My theatrics and unhinged approach served their purpose in this attention-based, social-media economy, and now it’s time to get serious.

Despite being toned-down, it should be of no surprise to anyone that the day I returned to X, harassment began almost immediately, and I even got swatted the next night — which is the reason I haven’t been writing on here lately. Luckily, the Brick Police Department is aware I’m a victim, so they will never swat me again with guns drawn. Regardless, it’s still annoying to both myself and the department, but such harassment comes with the territory, and my family and I have learned to live with it.

Seeing what happens to public figures like me, it is quite easy to understand why most people in our cause want to remain anonymous. But all the anons in our cause must understand that they cannot hide forever; that waiting for things to get better is not going to work. You all must stop being afraid, and start carefully and legally organizing with others like yourselves.

Practical Solutions

The solution to our problems must go beyond social media posts, books, documentaries, streams, and meet-ups. Granted, all these things are crucial to our awakening and networking, but none of them will save our people.

Of course I have thought of creating my own organization again, as I have done so before, but someone like me at this point could never create something without it instantly ending up in the enemy’s crosshairs, since I and many others like myself have been marked for life. However, those of you who know the truth and have remained anonymous, do have the ability to create all sorts of things under their radar, so long as you do it correctly and with the proper messaging.

Unlike me, you don’t even need to name our enemies, but simply take the defensive against their machinations, while demanding the same rights that are given to other groups for your own. For example, the mission statement of the private membership association (PMA) that Eric Aarvoll founded, Return to the Land, mentions nothing about jews, jewish supremacy, Wokeism, globalism, diversity, or anything else in their mission statement, whatsoever; it only states their legal and peaceful plan to create an intentional community for people who share the same heritage, which they’ve succeeded to achieve.

Aside from not always needing to name the jew, I recently learned about a pro-White Christmas party that occurred at another PMA, where many of the attendees kept their anonymity by not sharing their real names, and still had a wonderful party together. Such real-life events do not require showing your ID to others; in fact, there are ways to create LLCs without any private information necessary in some states, which provide more security for its members.

When I ran my own activist group in 2014, no one was required to show ID or join with any personal information, as the nature of our activism was physical, and all we needed were bodies to post flyers and stickers on college campuses. The same was the case a few years later with another activist group, where dozens of us met up in Las Vegas after months of getting to know each other, and no one’s identity was compromised.

Another solution would be to start pressure groups demanding representation and legit recognition for the rights and interests of White Americans. From there, resources can be pooled to run candidates that share our interests, and gather the support of Americans who think the same. Again, the messaging is crucial: it’s not about ‘White supremacy,’ desiring to fight with others to rule over all America, but what I call ‘White sovereignty,’ where we Whites want to live in peace within America, without the need of racial and cultural conflict with others.

You Have to Start Somewhere

Now do these solutions take America back from our enemies, stop endless wars and usury, or end jewish supremacy? No — but they’re a starting point. So long as you avoid illegal activity, as you all should, you won’t have anything to worry about. That’s not to say there are no risks, but any risks are better than allowing our enemies to completely win.

The solutions above are practical and possible, but again, messaging is crucial. Optics matter in these cases matter more than anything, which is why people like myself cannot be the creators or founders of new groups that could fly under the radar, because I have already been labeled every name in the book. And I know people will argue that they are going to call us names anyway, and this is true, but it is much different for a group to emerge that is not on the offensive, but then is attacked by the enemy, for it makes the jew look bad. And to my knowledge, Return to the Land has not been labeled a ‘White supremacist’ project, for this very reason.

As for me, my job was to expose the enemy to the People, and allow others to create the solutions. But now its time for you anons to do your part and start organizing carefully and legally, so we can manifest our destiny, rather than talking about it forever, online.

