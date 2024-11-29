I was writing a response to an email someone sent me asking if I wanted to meet up with them in person if they came up to my area, but instead of responding a second time, I decided to write this post to address everyone who has made such requests.

Over the following year, a few people have emailed me asking to have a Skype meeting, a phone conversation, or to meet up with me in person; all of them offering to pay me in donations, which I naturally rejected, as I consider it quite jewish to accept any payment from them as if I were an escort. The best way to interact with me is on my Rumble channel, as I do my best to answer everyone’s questions during the stream. In fact, that’s the entire purpose of my channel: to spend time with my supporters directly and satisfy their desire of interacting with me. There, I try to answer every question that I can for free, so there is no need to pay me, although some send Rumble rants to guarantee I answer their question — but this isn’t necessary, and most of these who donate, do so for support.

But Why Not?

Clearly, the reason for me not meeting up with people isn’t a fear of me being harmed, but to reduce unnecessary risks. Moreover, I’m actually not interested in meeting anyone new, since it entails small talk and energy; and despite it seeming that I’m extroverted — due to my videos and my transparency — I'm actually very introverted. Introverts, unlike extroverts, are drained by human interactions rather than invigorated by them; this is especially true for me when I have “normie” interactions full of mundane topics. Of course conservations with awakened Gentiles would be more pleasurable and fruitful, but they too, happen to be quite repetitive.

The reason I won’t accept requests for phone or Skype conversations should be obvious: I don’t want anyone to have a direct line of contact to me. I had to recently change my phone number because jews were harassing me constantly for months on end, not only sending me death threats, but also using bots to sign me up to hundreds of stupid services and newsletters, flooding my text inbox with spam. I also don’t want anyone to have the new one unless I know them personally, or unless they are in my inner circle — I want my privacy.

Below is a screen recording of jews using bots to spam my phone. Do you see why I can’t risk giving out my number to just anyone?

People like me get countless emails, not only from supporters, but also from enemies. You have no idea how much hate-mail I’ve received in the last few years. My Lord, when I came out in support of Palestine after Oct 7th, literally every minute, a new email came in from a supporter and an enemy; it was impossible to respond to anyone. Too often, people send emails the length of a novel to me, which I don’t even bother reading; I feel bad, but I simply do not have the time to read and respond to them. Moreover, I stopped responding to personal emails because jews will take my email address, like they did with my phone number, and use bots to sign me up to every stupid online magazine you can imagine, flooding my inbox with spam. I had to nuke my first business email account and replace it with a new one because of this. Now, I only respond to emails having to do with orders from my bookstore. Thus, it is highly unlikely I will respond to your email, so don’t take it personally — see how jews ruin everything?

I also have people randomly messaging me on Telegram, as they find my handle and insert themselves in my life without asking me. This I find rather annoying, since my Telegram is meant to keep in touch with my inner circle, not talk to absolute, faceless strangers. To satisfy the clear demand of people wanting to interact with me on Telegram, I opened up comments on my Telegram channel, so occasionally I may chime in. I need to keep my interactions to a minimum, which is why I don’t like to be part of chats, and the less windows opened no my screen, the better. I already have a hard time focusing on things due to PTSD; the last thing I need to deal with are other people’s problems.

It Depends!

But I’m not always so cold and distant: if you were to catch me at a public event, such as the hundreds of people who did at AFPAC IV, I made sure to take a picture with everyone who asked me to, and gave each person some time to have quick a conversation. But understand: for the amount of interactions which happen that quickly, you cannot expect any person to remember anything, especially names or even topics discussed — it’s a blur to us — and especially if you’re dealing with someone like me, who has a terrible memory. I’ll never forget a face, but I will forget everything else.

At AFPAC IV: signing my book a supporter bought; a picture with a supporter from Iran!

The last time I met someone in our cause before meeting hundreds of people at AFPAC, was a man who came to fix my garage door. I don’t remember how it came up (told you I don’t remember much), but he messaged me saying that he owns a garage door service and would replace my old garage with a brand new one at cost. He lives a town over from me, so I took the “risk” to meet him. This opportunity fell into my lap, and he turned out to be a great guy. I even offered a big cash tip after the job was done but he refused; in fact, he said “consider this my donation to you.” I was honored and very appreciative. We’ve kept in touch since and made plans to hit the shooting range together — this was nearly a year ago.

Recently, when I got my new number, I made sure to message him and let him know that I haven’t forgotten about him. I could have easily blown him off if I were a liar, but I am a man of my word; and I when I make a plan with someone, I come through. Granted, it has been a very long time since we last met, but he understands things have been a bit rough on myself and my family since all the crazy swattings and suspensions, but we will get to that range at some point, that I promised him.

Inner Circles

My journey has led me to be more isolated from others not in a negative way, but rather as a positive form of intense focus; that is to say, I want to make sure I put most of my energy and time toward my mission, and I have no interest in creating or maintaining new friendships which cost time and energy. Hell, I don’t even speak to my own friends and family much at all, until the holidays; and now that I have my own family to raise, I focus mostly on them and rarely do on the former.

The bulk of my interactions are within the confines of my inner circle which is composed of my allies who have proven themselves to be trustworthy and earned their stripes in the cause. You have to understand: all “influencers” have an inner circle, and they are composed of people in the same “industry”; no influencer allows random people in their circle, especially anons. It is crucial to have such a circle, to get advice, share ideas, create strategies, and yes, even vent frustrations, whether personal issues or ones with the movement itself.

Inner circles are not infinite in size; quite the contrary.

I know people want to talk to people “at the top,” especially those who recently wake up and are excited to jump in the fight; I’ve been there myself when I first woke up: I emailed everyone offering to help, get on the phone, and do something to save the White race. Of course I got no responses, and it was certainly disappointing, but in that newbie mindset, you are in fantasy land and don’t understand how it all works. However, a few months later, and after going viral, I was literally on their podcasts because I earned my place among them. And frankly, years a later, I have surpassed the very people I once looked up to.

The Harsh Realty

You see my friends, we are not on equal grounds, so why should I give you my time? Sounds arrogant, but this is the harsh reality. Who are you to get my personal time and attention, if I barely give any to my own family and friends? And why should I give you my time? Why should you be trusted? How are you different than all of the others who emailed me asking the same? What sacrifices have you made? What have you done to earn your stripes? Our struggle is no different than being in the military: you cannot be a private and demand to speak a general as equals; and trust me, there are plenty of privates who think they are generals, which is one of the biggest problems in our cause to begin with.

A marine being promoted from a Staff Sgt. to a Gunnery Sgt.

Most “influencers” would never say this publicly because they want to extract as much of your money as possible by selling you nice feelings and fantasies — but I just did. Why? Because I don’t consider myself anything but a man who tells the truth unapologetically; I don’t want to be an e-celebrity or an “influencer,” and I certainly want nothing to do with their petty dramas or popularity contests. I am a father, a husband, and a patriot fighting the jew and his minions; I’m not in this fight for self-aggrandizement. Thus, the only people I give most of my time to — again, which is more than my own friends and family — are those who have proven themselves in some way, earned their stripes fighting the enemy, and/or are part of my inner circle.

But even such alliances can fall apart, and people in an inner circles could be kicked out, which has happened plenty of times. You see, nothing is 100% full-proof, and there is no way to be truly without risk; that is why we take every measure possible to reduce the risks of infiltration, betrayal, and wastefulness, by vetting people as best as we can. Our cause is full of many weird, anti-social, egomaniacal, LARPers, spergs, and enemy impostors; one cannot be fully sure who they are speaking to, even after meeting them in person. Thus, one of the most important things those of us “at the top” engage in, is OPSEC and time management: less people we engage with, the less risk we take.

Why Are You Saying This?

The purpose of this post isn’t to put anyone down, but to make everyone understand how things really work, so there are no illusions and people realize not to take anything personally. Granted, I speak for myself, and there are certainly people out there who are extroverted that love all the attention and interactions, but I truly don’t. I must focus on my mission, and the less distractions I have, the better for me to accomplish it. This is why I don’t even engage with my enemies; I will block them on sight in order to remove them permanently from my view. It is why I don’t engage with “debate-bros” and their stupid debate podcasts, which are nothing but autistic, circle-jerks that ultimately solve nothing.

Ladies and gentlemen, every second we waste is a second we will never get back; and seconds add up to hours, days, months, and years. We must put aside our egos and focus our efforts on things that improve our chances of victory. We must create alliances with people who are capable, have something to offer in this fight, and are not just here to feel good about it. I offer plenty of free material people can read to help with self-improvement, especially on the mental aspect of this struggle; that is why I created this Substack, for free, mind you. I spend hours, like I am now, writing this post without any guarantee of a new person becoming a paying subscriber because I actually enjoy writing, and I also know my words will spread much further if they are not behind a paywall. With that being said, I greatly appreciate those of you who support my work with your donations, even though you don’t have to.

In summary, if you want to get a hold of me, the best way to do so is go follow me on Rumble, and join the rest of the chat when I go live, or do something to rise above the masses and stand out above the crowd. If I had to earn my stripes after 12 years of shedding blood, sweat, and tears, what makes you think you can jump right to the top without any work? I know you don’t like what I just said, but this is the way it is and always has been. We are social creatures, and all social structures have a hierarchy. If you want access to the top, you must earn your way up the ladder — this is true in every aspect of life.

So, if you want to be treated differently, go out a make a difference, and wait for your work to be noticed; it takes time and effort, so only the best will rise to the top. Are you up to the challenge? If so, there are stripes waiting for you, but you have to do the work to get them.

