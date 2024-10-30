Have you ever started to resent your friends, family, co-workers, and all the “normies” for not “caring” or “getting it”?

Are you frustrated that strangers online — people you’ve never met in you life — seem to care more about our struggle than everyone you know?

Does it break your heart that the closest ones to you, are the furthest away from appreciating the work you do?

I know how you feel.

I’ve felt the same for years, literally up to this point of writing this article — yes, I mean today.

The reality, my friends, is our “job” — fighting the jew — is not like being a firefighter or a brain surgeon — both of which are honored by society for saving lives. Instead of being considered the “good guys” for fighting the very demons trying to destroy our loved ones, the jew has convinced society we are the “bad guys” trying to “destroy our democracy.” It is for this reason our “job” comes with doxxing, death threats, being cancelled, loss of income, defamation, unjustified shaming, and the rest of it.

The fact is, we are doing something that 99.99 percent of humanity is afraid to do, and is deemed unacceptable to do, which is why the jew can get away with all the abuses he commits against us and all of humanity. If we lived in a sane world, fighting the evil jew would be considered the most honorable job one could have.

Reality Check

But even if we were firefighters or brain surgeons, could we really expect our friends and family members to run into a burning building with us to save people from a fire, or join us for 12 hours on the operating table?

Of course not.

Yet, we expect our loved ones to join us on the frontlines against the greatest threat to humanity? Can we really expect our fellow Gentiles to appreciate what we are doing when they don’t understand it, since they have been lied to their whole lives? And even if they did understand it, do you really think everyone is built to deal with the risks that comes with fighting him?

Normies just wanna do — normal things.

If we start resenting our friends and family for being “stupid normies” (as I have plenty of times), then why are we fighting for them at all? Why don’t we just join the jew, as many of our traitors have, since these “stupid goy deserve it”? This kind of attitude is the same attitude our traitors have, which is what leads to treachery! “Why not join the winning team?” — that’s their mindset.

This kind of thinking also leads to defeatism: “Where’s the asteroid when you need it?” or “I hope Israel nukes the entire planet - fuck it!” — all of which comes from being demoralized. And who benefits from our demoralization? Who wants us to give up, and not fight at all? The jew!

We cannot allow ourselves to fall into these negative patterns of thinking. I know it’s hard because this situation is absolutely frustrating and heartbreaking; and that’s why most people don’t do what we do, nor could do what we do. Just like some people can’t be firefighters because they are afraid of heights, and others can’t be surgeons because they can’t stand the sight of blood, most people can’t fight the jew because they are not built for it.

We are Built Different

Ladies and gentlemen, we have to accept that we are different; that we are the best of the Gentiles, while the rest of our friends, family, co-workers, lovers, haters, etc., are part of the masses. They are “normies,” because it is their nature to be normal, and there’s nothing wrong with that. What’s wrong is expecting them to be other than normal.

We were all once normies who came up from the sleepy masses: there is not a single one among us who was born jew-wise or “based”; all the truth we learned came from the hard work and sacrifices from the greatest gentiles before us. You wanted to learn the truth about the world — that’s what made you different from the normies. You did you research and you found it; and now, it’s your turn to carry the torch and enlighten others.

We must all accept this harsh truth, as I have: Our work will never be openly acceptable or seen as honorable, until this enemy is defeated. It is our job to change this not just for our sake, but for the sake of humanity, whether it thank us for it or not!

Granted, we aren’t completely alone: the people who do love and appreciate us will tell us in private. I’ve received countless, DMs, emails, text messages, and all sorts of love and appreciation from some people I know, and tons of people I’ve never met from across the world. Rarely is it ever a public “thank you,” aside from the anonymous, for reasons that are obvious.

So, it’s not that we aren’t appreciated at all; it’s that we can’t be appreciated openly. And by the way: most normies don’t even understand our fight, for it they did, they’d cease to be normies, just like in our case. But like small children who we care about, who don’t understand life and just want to play with their toys, we have to fight and protect the normies their own good.

Ask yourself: Do you really need to be thanked and appreciated to do the right thing? If so, this would be like a parent deciding to stop being a good parent because their toddler doesn’t thank them enough for being a good mommy or daddy.

Be Proud and Stay Strong

The reality is, those of us on this path are walking a path most wouldn’t walk at gunpoint; it is a lonely and difficult path. Yet we walk it because it is in our nature to. We are built for it; and thus, we alone can walk it, along side others who have awakened and joined our ranks.

Our job is to make this path safer for the rest of humanity, which means we have to not only do the trailblazing, but also the road paving, until our path is safe for the average family to travel on — and this won’t happen over night.

We must put aside any desire to be thanked, appreciated, and loved; hell — we have to accept the fact we are going to be attacked, unappreciated, called names, and hated! Although we will eventually defeat our enemy and free our people, don’t expect to be paraded down the streets of our cities like heroes anytime soon.

What we need to do is appreciate and thank each other, for we are a band of brothers on a battlefield, fighting for the sake of humanity. And we aren’t doing this to win prize money; we are doing this because it is the right thing to do.

So, when you feel unappreciated for doing this thankless job, just know that I do thank and appreciate you, and so do the rest of your fellow warriors, along with the the silent masses watching you say what they wish they could say.

Know this: even though you are not openly appreciated, and are perhaps completely misunderstood, you are on not only on the right path, you are building it for everyone else. This thankless job you are doing, is the most honorable and righteous job any human being could possibly do. This in of itself should make you proud and put a smile on your face — enough to thank and appreciate the person in the mirror, every day.

