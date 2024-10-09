My detractors love to call me a Nazi and/or a White supremacist, yet they could easily read Section X - 1 of my book Thoughts and Reflections on Life, where I wrote how I reject supremacism in all forms, to see how they are mistaken.

Below is an excerpt from that section:

Anti­-supremacy is my fundamental position from which I derive all my political philosophy. It is the position that no group has the right to lord or rule over another group for any reason, unless with the consent of that group. Naturally, this aligns with the position of nationalism rather than globalism, since globalism seeks to eliminate all boundaries and create a one-­world government. This not only violates national sovereignty, but is also a direct attack on Nature. In order to implement globalism on a worldwide scale, its proponents must engage in acts of aggression against all sovereign nations. Naturally, my anti­-supremacist position rejects this and upholds, with the upmost importance, the non­aggression principle (NAP). The only time aggression in the anti­-supremacist world view is justified, is in the case of self-defense. Any person or group who disagrees with the idea of anti-­supremacy is by default a supremacist. The wish to impose their culture, laws, or creeds upon another group unwilling to accept them, even if their intentions are good, is still supremacy. However, it’s not a form of supremacy if another group adopts parts of another group’s culture, laws, or creeds, or wishes to live under their form of government via annexation or immigration to their land willingly. But any supremacist group that wishes to forcefully impose its will on others, should be considered an enemy to all free peoples of the world, and dealt with ruthlessly should they violate the NAP.

Not only is this in my book, I constantly remind people of my position on my streams and in my videos; I even put the term “anti-supremacist” in my twitter bio, yet the enemy just keeps on lying as they always do.

The reason the jew constantly lies about me, is because he, as he usually does, is projecting. It is the jew that is the ultimate supremacist who believes he is ordained by God Almighty to literally reign supreme above all the non-jews on earth. It is the jew who considers us animals made in human form, whose only purpose is to serve him. You may argue that only the religious jew thinks this nonsense, but if you ask even an atheist jew, strangely enough, they will also claim to be “chosen” even though they don’t believe in God.

The jew will say this rabbi is a quack, yet he had the largest funeral in Israeli history.

The World I Envision

Unlike the jew and traitors among us, I’d love to see a world where everyone lives peacefully among their own in sovereign states composed of people of the same kind. The “kind” of people among them can be of any, as it would be up to them to create an organic state which occurs naturally. This would preserve true diversity, compared to the jewish-lead “melting pot” that destroys all diversity.

To accomplish this true diversity, each race, religion, and culture must have its own “living space” where they can preserve the majority of themselves without needless competition with those outside their tribe; whether they want some or no minorities living among them, is up to them.

While we would have monoracial, monocultural, and monoreligous states, we would also have, by upholding our anti-supremacist position, states composed of people who would wish to mix themselves in whichever way they wanted.

Anyone who rejects these two positions above are, by default, supremacists.

And, yes, the quote is real.

In a world like mine, all the diverse peoples would be allowed to live in peace, whereas in the jewish-supremacist world order, everyone would be forced to accept diversity and multiculturalism, and be melted away in pot of never-ending internecine conflict—except for the jew of course, who will have his ethno-state of israel, preserving his race, religion, and culture.

Don’t Be Fooled

People like myself are not the supremacists: we don’t want to rule or lord over anyone; we just want to live in peace among our own. The jew, however, does want to rule and lord over everyone; in fact, for his own survival, he must do so because he is a parasite.

But how can a parasite convince a host that he is not a parasite? In order to conceal his his true nature from his victims, he calls anti-supremacists like me, supremacists, in order to scare people away from our simple message which would prevent him from subjugating and parasitizing off them.

Ultimately, The jew rejects our message because he cannot allow sovereign states to exist, especially those in which he could not blend in and exert his supremacy. Perhaps he could, and probably would, infiltrate and reign supreme in the diverse states within the anti-supremacist metapolitical framework, but he could never do so within socially homogenous states, let alone the entire world, if it were full of such sovereign states.

Understand this, my fellow Gentiles: the jew is, and always will be, an international parasite. Even if he were to succeed in creating “Greater Israel” with its desired borders, he would still have his vampiric diaspora spread across the globe, syphoning the resources and wealth from the rest of the nations, in order to enrich and empower himself and his tribe.

Don’t be fooled by his projections and semantic sorcery.

