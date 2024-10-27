I grow tired of the dog and pony show politics.

I grow tired of seeing the blowhards and know-it-alls debating from both sides of the isle, whether on the Mainstream media or YouTube debate channels.

I’m so sick of these self-appointed priests of political science, who actually think they are somehow superior to the common man, just because they have filled their grey matter up with the “facts” of our current system and its complicated history.

I find it interesting how none of the “facts” these paragons of patriotism have learned, have actually granted them any true wisdom whatsoever; for at this point, anyone with a modicum of common sense should have realized by now, that this system is nothing but a machination of the Parasite Class deployed as means to divide and conquer the People. If they had any wisdom at all, they’d stop yapping endlessly with the “other side,” and start demanding absolute separation from them.

Born into Bondage

In my view, becoming an erudite on the details and dramas of this two-party system, (or multi-party system for my fellow Europeans) is like becoming an erudite on all the lore of the Harry Potter saga: it is pure fantasy made to distract and keep us in La La land. This is something I intuited long ago, and is the reason why I never wasted my time trying to keep up with all the political claptrap.

But can we be so harsh on ourselves, when everyone of us reading this right now was born into this system?

“Lucas, you are a fool — a dumb idiot that doesn’t understand anything! Why are you even in this political struggle when you clearly lack the knowledge to even opine on this matter?”

Certainly, it is true my lack of “knowledge” of this system is a major weakness in my attempt to obtain political influence, that is, if political influence means debating my enemies on its endless points of contention, its history, and its current dramas among the self-appointed political experts.

The truth is, my lack of “knowledge” of this honey trap is actually a strength, since I did not pollute my mind with its nonsense. In other words, my lack of interest and faith in it, is what has allowed me to break free from its bondage, long, long ago. I need not be a political scientist nor historian to understand that our current political system — this grotesque, “democracy” of the dumb, demented, and damned — is the worst possible form of government ever devised by human minds.

The “elite erudite” will keep mentioning the “genius” behind our system, and how it’s just not being executed properly. The only genius about it, is how deceptively cloaked its tyranny is; so much so, its slaves believe they are free, as they spend all their energy warring against their fellow slaves — voting themselves to death over this or that policy, instead of the rooting out the parasites and puppets who have enslaved them both.

The only “knowledge” we need to acquire about our system, is how to escape and free ourselves from it.

Back to the Basics

What are the things that truly matter to a people?

• Land: provides a secure home and the resources they need to live.

• Labor: provides the ability to contribute to society and get compensated for it.

• Liberty: provides the rights and privileges which allow them to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Good politics is the administration of the collective will of a people that share their land, labor, and liberty with others of the same mind, body, and spirit; it should never be a endless struggle between two or more different peoples warring over the same land, labor, and liberty, for such is literally a state of war.

And yet, this state of war is precisely the state we live in; and our so-called intelligentsia, instead of using their unmatched “genius” to destroy this machination, use it to convince us that it is completely normal and acceptable to endlessly debate and war with our political opponents — to voter harder, so we get them next time at the ballot box.

What absolute nonsense! What absolute stupidity! What absolute insanity!

Even an “uneducated” and “ignorant” moron like me can see the madness this is.

Political Segregation

The time has come for you, my dear reader, to wake up from this delusion, break free from your bondage, and have a complete change of attitude and view toward politics — a new weltanschauung.

There is no good argument for Group A to be forced to live under the same roof as Group B, when both groups have completely different views on every sociopolitical topic you can think of. Such a forced arrangement is the greatest injustice of all; for not only do these two groups have to “tolerate” living among each other, their labor is exploited via taxes and used to fund their opposition. Of course, this is only partially true, since most of their taxes go to the Parasite Class that has put them in this situation in the first place.

Ask yourself: Is it not better for Group A and Group B to live separately on their own, rather than them be forced by the Parasite Class to live in this terrible arrangement? Wouldn’t it be better, for example, if America was broken into two nations: one where all the Republicans lived; another where all the Democrats lived, instead of having to deal with all the nonsense living under the same roof?

Of course it would! And there is no good argument against it.

Don’t Debate, Demand!

Once you realize how ridiculous this all is, you’ll stop engaging in debates completely. Like me, you will instead start demanding sovereignty, rather than fight to reign supreme over groups — groups that you want nothing to do with, by the way. We don’t want to share our land and labor with them, nor do we want our liberties be restricted for their sake; we want to live among our own, in peace!

Who can argue against this simplicity?

Which political “genius” can make a sound argument to convince the common man that it is far more superior to live among his enemies, than live among his friends? Not only that — to pay to live with his enemies!

None of them.

Sovereignty is a simple concept that comes with a simple solution: separation. We must stop arguing about policies and start demanding political segregation, so we, as truly free people, can associate and live among those we actually want to.

Such segregation need not just be political: it could be racial, ethnic, cultural, and/or religious, or any combination of those categories. For does not true sovereignty mean that a free people decides not only how they should live, but also with whom? Whichever way a free people wishes to organize themselves, is up to them; that is their will. Who are you to decide otherwise? Only a supremacist would demand a free people to live by his will.

Any arguments about why such cannot be achieved, are nothing but excuses: we have plenty of physical room for everyone to have their own living space; and since we are the ones who create boundaries, we can make more cities, more states, even more countries, if necessary, so that everyone can win. It may be daunting task to achieve, but it is not impossible to achieve. And as more and more racial, religious, and political diversity, has caused more and more problems, we have already seen the natural “migration” of people going to certain states, to live among people more like themselves.

And that is why, dear reader, you must stop allowing yourself to get caught up in these mainstream, “kosher” political debates over this or that “ism,” this or that policy, or this or that candidate, all of which do nothing but reinforce and legitimize the very tyranny this system uses to take our sovereignty from us. Because as we argue ourselves to death with another slave waving a different flag, the Parasite Class robs us all of our land, labor, and liberty, while waving their Jolly Roger flag.

Demand your sovereignty now, or be damned to remain a slave forever.

